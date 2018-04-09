Spring practice Q&A with Coach Campbell

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The University of South Alabama football team is finishing up spring practice for the first time under new head coach Steve Campbell. The Jaguars’ spring game is scheduled to kickoff April 14 at noon. The Jags have many question marks heading into the season, and Coach Campbell was able to provide some clarity heading into the spring game.

Campbelll listed a few standouts athletes during spring practice.

“Noah Fisher and Ryan Alexander have done very well on the offensive line.”

Fisher is a returning starter for the Jags this season and was also a selection to the second team allSun Belt roster in 2017.

Campbell is also impressed by defensive backs Nigel Lawrence, and Darian Mills.

“Nigel Lawrence has really shown up in the defensive backfield, along with Mills who has really stepped up at the cornerback spot.”

Defensive back play will be key this season with the loss of Jeremy Reaves to the NFL.

Moving on to talk about the quarterback spot, Campbell wasn’t ready to state who will be taking first team reps at quarterback when the spring game arrives.

“We have no idea yet. Cole and Dallas have both had a good spring. Evan looked really good today, and Cephus has looked good every day. That battle is ongoing, and will be ongoing.”

Quarterback isn’t the only position battle happening in spring practice for the Jags. Center, wide receiver, and tight end are all positions that have ongoing battles, according to Campbell. Perhaps the biggest position battle that isn’t quarterback though would be running back. The Jags lost Xavier Johnson, who was the leading rusher in school history, and Campbell and his staff are working hard to find Johnson’s successor.

“Running back Tra Minter has looked really good. Deonta Moore has also done some good things.”

Campbell also spoke about the Jags upcoming season and the many challenges that the 2018 schedule presents. He said that the players and coaches are excited for these games, but as a team, the Jags are much more focused on getting better each and every day.

“The players will be excited for those big games, but right now our focus is on trying to get better and trying to build our football team to a point to where we can win all those games.”

To wrap up, Campbell had a few encouraging words for Jaguar fans and what they can expect to see in 2018.

“Expect to see a team that will compete and play hard for four quarters and leave everything on the field,” Campbell said. “That’s our deal. We want to be a passionate football team that play hard and unselfish.”

The Jaguars is scheduled to open up their 2018 season at home on Sept. 1 vs. Louisiana Tech.