Jags lose two in a road trip to CCU

The University of South Alabama baseball team dropped two of three games in a weekend series against the No. 18 Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers.

USA won the first game of the series in Conway S.C. 11-6.

Senior right-hander Tyler Carr picked up his fifth win of the season and got a season high seven strikeouts in eight innings pitched.

“Our approach was to get ahead early, pitch them in and throw the offspeed for strikes,” Carr said about the strategy coming into the game. “My changeup was working. We didn’t throw the slider much; it wasn’t that effective. I knew they [CCU] had good offensive numbers coming into the weekend…. I wanted to beat him real bad and we needed a win.”

The Jaguar offense then took advantage of an off night for CCU junior right-hander Jason Bilous. The Chanticleers game one starter threw a record-setting 10 walks in his 3.1 innings pitched, which the Jags took advantage of scoring eight unanswered runs.

The Jags luck didn’t last as they took a 14-7 defeat in game two, and take a beating in a 12-0 shutout to end the series.

The Jags fell to 17-13 on the season and 7-4 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Saturday and Sunday losses also took the Jags to 3-8 when facing ranked opponents.

“We have lost some guys for the season and when you looked at our schedule before the season started, it was tough with everybody you thought was going to be on the roster, and it got even tougher when some guys went down, but it is what it is,” USA baseball head coach Mark Calvi said following Friday nights win. “We just had to establish what normal was without some of those [injured] guys. Our guys have kept playing hard, practicing hard and have kept at it. I’m proud of their effort.”

The Jags next game is scheduled for April 10 in Montgomery, Alabama against Alabama State University. The next home game is slated to be an April 13-15 home series against Georgia Southern University.

