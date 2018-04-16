USA softball splits doubleheader

Outfielder Haleigh Lowe was the only Jaguar to record multiple hits in the second game.

The Jaguar softball team (21- 21, 6-10 SBC) split their conference doubleheader Friday night at Jaguar Field against the University of Louisiana-Monroe (22-16, 9-8 SBC), winning the first game 6-1 and falling in the last matchup 13- 1.

In the first game, freshman infielder Hannah Smith had one run, two hits and three runs batted in during her three at-bats.

Sophomore infielder Katelyn Gruich had one and two hits in three at-bats.

Senior outfielder Haleigh Lowe had one run and one hit in three at-bats and senior infielder Kristian Foster had one run and one hit in three at-bats.

A solo home run from Smith in the second inning and a triple from MC Nichols, her first triple of the season, which scored Gruich and put the Jaguars on the board.

Sophomore infielder Brittani Reid’s double in the third scored Lowe from second base.

In the fifth inning, freshman catcher Kamdyn Kvistad’s double scored Foster from second base, and Smith’s single allowed sophomore infielder Brittani Reid and pinch runner Taylor Stevens to score the final two runs of the first meeting.

Senior pitcher Devin Brown held the Warhawks to just one earned run in the matchup.

Brown had 10 strikeouts in the game with four of those catching the batter looking.

In the final game, the Jaguars’ offense was unable to outlast the ULM defense as the Jags’ lone run came in the bottom of the first inning from a sacrifice fly ball to right field, allowing senior infielder Kaliegh Todd to score from third base.

The Warhawks scored six runs in the top of the second inning, capitalizing on a one-run lead.

Lowe was the only Jaguar to record multiple hits in this game as she went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Todd had one run and one hit and foster had one hit in her three at-bats.

Despite falling in the second game, head coach Becky Clark is proud of how her team played, and is confident in their ability to bounce back.

“Devin [Brown] had a little bit of a slow start in game one today, but she picked it up at the end and was a lot more efficient,” Clark said. “She hit her spots a little better and picked up her velocity. We got some timely hits as well. In game two, we had opportunities to put some runs on the board and didn’t do what we needed to do. We had some tough things happen to us earlier in the game and let it get away from us. Lowe was the only Jaguar to record multiple hits in this game. We gave up too many free passes. At the end of the day that’s what hurt us in game two.”

