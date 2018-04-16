USA men’s baseball wins doubleheader

The Jags are scheduled to play again Wednesday, April 18 on the road against The University of New Orleans.

The Jags are scheduled to play again Wednesday, April 18 on the road against The University of New Orleans.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The University of South Alabama men’s baseball team won both games of their doubleheader against the University of Georgia Southern on Friday, April 14.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Jaguars jumped out to a quick 7-3 lead by the end of the fourth inning. The Jags lead increased to 9-3 in the sixth inning with home runs from junior outfielder Travis Swaggerty, and senior infielder Will Luft. The Eagles fought back and cut the Jags’ lead in half, but after three outs in the top of the ninth inning the Jags walked away with the 9-6 win.

Senior pitcher Tyler Carr started for the Jags in the first game of the doubleheader and has a record of 6-2 on the season as a starter with this victory. Swaggerty filled up the stat sheet with a stellar performance. For the game, Swaggerty had two runs, two hits, four RBIs, and two home runs. Luft and senior infielder Paul Russo also had notable performances.

Luft scored two runs to go alongside two RBI’s, and Russo also scored twice and added an RBI to his stat line as well. The Jaguars advanced to 19-13 on the season and 8-4 in Sun Belt Conference play with this victory before moving on to the second half of Friday’s doubleheader.

Freshman pitcher JoJo Booker started the second game against the Eagles. The Jags dominated the Eagles in the second game by a score of 8-1. This victory gave Booker an overall record of 2-1 on the season as a starter.

The Jaguars didn’t find themselves on the scoreboard until the bottom of the third inning when Russo ran in on a Swaggerty base hit, but that didn’t hurt the Jags due to their solid play on defense. The Jags only allowed one run all game long. Once the Jags took their lead in the bottom of the third inning it was never relinquished.

Russo and sophomore infielder Hunter Stokes both had two runs on the night. Swaggerty once again had a fine performance with one run, but three RBIs. Junior infielder Brendan Donovan also was key to the Jaguars’ success as he scored one run and posted two RBI’s.

With both of these victories on Friday, the Jaguars are now 20-13 on the season. The Jaguars extend their win streak to three games and also boast an impressive 9-4 record in conference play. The Jags are scheduled to play again Wednesday, April 18 on the road against The University of New Orleans, and scheduled to have their next conference series on the road against Texas State starting on April 20.