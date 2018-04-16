The University of South Alabama's student news site

The Vanguard

Summer Safety Tips

Shannon Lundren, Editor in ChiefApril 16, 2018Leave a Comment

University of South Alabama Chief of Police Zeke Aull has lead USA's police department since 2010.

University of South Alabama Police Department Chief Zeke Aull shared some summer safety tips as students start to slide into summer.

Aull suggested students prepare for any upcoming road trips by making sure they have a small tool kit in their car, as well some extra oil. USAPD plans to host their annual Check My Ride event closer towards the end of the semester and will announce the date for the event soon. Check My Ride is an event where USAPD officers help students make sure their cars are road-worthy.

Traveling students can still rely on the LiveSafe app even if they are not in the Mobile area. Aull recounted a tale of a student who broke down on the side of the interstate and used LiveSafe to contact USAPD, who helped the student locate assistance.

Students who have cars but live overseas or plan to fly back home are welcome to leave their cars for the summer in the Gamma lot, according to Aull. Previously, students who planned to leave their vehicles at USA while they returned home could leave their cars parked on Stadium Drive, but this year, USAPD selected Gamma lot to keep a closer eye on the vehicles.

“The officers are in and out of Gamma lot all the time,” Aull said.

Students who plan to take a road trip should be sure to check the reviews of any hotels they stay at and be aware of their surroundings. It can be worth paying slightly more money to make sure a hotel has a good reputation, according to Aull. Hotels aren’t the only thing students should research. He said students planning to take summer jobs should be sure to research their potential employers to make sure they are legitimate, according to Aull. Students should be wary of jobs that require an initial financial investment because that could indicate an opportunity is a scam, according to Aull.

“If it seems to good to be true, it probably is,” Aull said.

When not working, students should avoid illegal substances, according to Aull. Synthetic marijuana, more commonly known as Spice, has been known cause an allergic reaction and could result in death, according to Aull.

As for drinking alcohol, Aull encouraged students who are over 21 to drink responsibly. Students who are not old enough to legally drink should avoid alcohol, according to Aull.

The public can contact USAPD at (251) 460-6312 with any questions

