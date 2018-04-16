USA Spectrum to host Pride Prom

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

University of South Alabama’s LGBTQ and allies group, USA Spectrum, is planning to host Pride Prom on Saturday April 21, 2018 from 7 – 11 p.m. in the Student Center Terrace Room. Pride Prom is an event where members of the community can come together, dance and celebrate their sexual orientation and gender identity.

This year’s theme is Slay For The Gawds, alluding to space and the cosmos as well as glamor and fashion, according to Spectrum Vice President Meaghann Baylor.

“Our goal for Pride Prom is ultimately for everyone to have a good time, but especially those who didn’t have a great prom experience due to issues with their gender identity or sexual orientation,” Baylor said.

“In high school, I didn’t feel comfortable going to prom due to how my peers thought I would dress according to the way they viewed my sexuality and gender expression,” USA freshman Jordan Campbell said. “Pride Prom is a second chance for me to feel comfortable in the skin I was born in and in the clothes I choose to wear.”

The dress code is anything the attendee feels comfortable in, according to Baylor.

“We encourage everyone to stick to our theme of space and the galaxy, but how you choose to express that is up to you!” Baylor said. “I personally will be dressed to the nines, however, if you want to come in casual attire, it’s 100 percent up to you!”

Single tickets are $3 with a USA student ID and $5 without a student ID, while couple’s tickets are five dollars, according to Baylor. All transactions are cash-only, according to Baylor.

Baylor said that many of the club members plan to attend as single attendees and participants should not feel pressured to have a date. It’s a good chance to meet both members of USA Spectrum as well as non-members, according to Baylor.

“I really hope that we have a good turn out,” Baylor said. “We have been looking forward to this event all year and are planning for so many fun activities. I don’t want anyone to miss out because I truly believe this will be our best event yet.”

The event is set to have pizza, cake, refreshments, music, a few drag performers and some small contests, according to Baylor.

“The best advice I can give is to have fun, don’t limit yourself,” said Baylor. “Get out and get to know us and we will return the favor.”