Starbucks on USA campus to remain open May 29

The Starbucks located on the first floor of the Marx Library will

remain open on May 29, despite nationwide shutdowns for racial bias training.

Starbucks recently announced they would be closing 8,000 company-owned stores on May 29 to conduct racial-bias training for over 175,000 employees.

Starbucks’ announcement followed last weeks headlines about two African-American men who were arrested while waiting for a business meeting to begin in a Philadelphia Starbucks. They were

arrested for trespassing.

Most Starbucks in North America are company-operated, although Starbucks Corporation will engage in licensing agreements with certain institutions, such as airports, grocery chains, small colleges, and large universities, according to The Balance. Most times these institutions will allow Starbucks the right to use a their particular locations as part of a deal to promote Starbucks’

business, The Balance stated.

The Starbucks on USA’s campus is not a company-owned store, but rather a licensed store, operated by

Aramark and Aramark employees.

It will remain open on May 29, ac- cording to Michael Brown, Aramark’s district marketing manager.

“Aramark will not comment on the business practices of other companies,” Brown said. “Howver, we have a very clear position on diversity and inclusion. We respect the diverse backgrounds, styles, values and beliefs of our customers and employees. The management and employees at the Starbucks locations that we operate fully ad- here to the diversity and inclusion principles specified by Aramark and those specified by our University partners. Earlier this year, as part of our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, we initiated cultural competency training with our field teams. We have additional

training sessions planned to begin in August and continue through the fall semester. The Starbucks at the University of South Alabama will be open on May 29 to serve the needs of the campus community.”