USA bookstore vendor change

Marissa Mason, Managing EditorApril 23, 2018Leave a Comment

The University of South Alabama Campus Bookstore launched a sale this week in preparation to switch
over to a new vendor, according to Director of Communications and Media Relations Bob Lowry.

All regular merchandise is 50 percent off while computers and some electronics are 25 percent off. New Apple products are not discounted.

“There’s no extended closure anticipated,” Lowry said.

USA is in the process of negotiating an agreement for management of the USA Bookstore with an external provider, according to Lowry.Lowry declined to name any potential external candidates interested in taking over management ofthe book store.

“When the negotiations are complete and a contract is finalized, an announcement will be made to students and employees,” Lowry said.

USA switched their partnership from Nike to Adidas last fall according to USAJaguars.com and the current change in vendors is anticipated to bring new merchandise, according to Lowry.

The University of South Alabama did not state whether or not this would have an effect on student employment or the any university benefits they may receive.

