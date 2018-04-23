Pride Fest takes over Cooper Riverside Park

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The 2018 Pride Fest, a community focused festival that celebrates the LBGTQ and allies community in the Mobile and Baldwin counties, took place in Mobile this past Saturday at the Cooper Riverside Park.

Hundreds of people gathered on a bright sunny day for live music, magic shows, diverse vendors and

multiple drag show performances.

Geoffery “Chance” Shaw is President of MobPride, the organization that puts on the festival. Shaw explained that 2018’s Pride Fest was about unity with the tag line, Stronger Together.

“We’ve got groups here today from all different walks of life,” Shaw said. “We’ve got a booth fromthe NAACP doing voter registration. We’ve got a booth from the Mobile Atheist Community. We’ve got several churches around as well like Open Table UCC and Cornerstone MCC.”

Pride Fest also hosted representatives from various political camps.

“We’ve got Heather Milam who is running for Secretary of State,” Shaw said. “We’ve got a booth from

the Mobile County Democratic Party. We also have a booth from the Libertarian Party of Mobile.”

Shaw said all these different groups share a similar goal towards progress and inclusion.

“You’ve got people from all walks of life here,” Shaw said. “With different backgrounds and political creeds just celebrating who they are. Being able to be open and out about it.”

University of South Alabama students representing Spectrum, USA’s LGBTQ and allies student

organization, also had a booth at the festival.

Jonathan Scott, a senior and Biology major in USA Spectrum, said the group was here to reach out to

the community.

“It’s to come out to the community to connect with other people from other areas, we have people

from outside the Mobile area here,” Scott said. “We also have different organizations that try to reach out to us such as AIDS Alabama and Planned Parenthood, really great organizations. So, it’s a chance also to network with those groups.”

Shaw believes it’s vital for students to get involved with community groups and events.

“It gets you plugged into the larger community and make connections in it,” Shaw said. “I started to get involved with groups like this when I was in college and it eventually lead me to where I am today.”

For more information on MobPride or Pride Fest visit MobPride.org.