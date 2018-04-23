The University of South Alabama's student news site

Student Spotlight: Steven Faralli

Marissa Mason, Managing EditorApril 23, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo courtesy of Faralli

University of South Alabama student Steven Faralli, history and education double major, found a creative way to explore the past: fencing.

“I remember seeing some people [sport] fencing at an event when I was in kindergarten and wanted to learn sword ghting ever since,” Faralli said. “I eventually found a sport fencing club here in Mobile and did that for a while before dis- covering the historical tradition.”

Faralli is a historical fencer and instructor who is in the process of creating a fencing club on campus.

Historical fencing is based on of historical martial arts, sword fighting and traditional fencing whereas sport fencing is more of a game, according to oredeiliberi.org.

“These are the real martial arts used by our European ancestors, being a history major that got my attention,” Faralli said. “I prefer the more realistic and dynamic approach to fencing it [historical fencing] offers over the much more linear and rigid [sport] style, though they’re both a ton of fun and I’d recommend both to any- one.”

Faralli currently teaches his- torical fencing and practices at the Student Recreation Center.

“I’ve met and connected with many students whose interests it’s peaked and have been curious about the guy swinging swords
around in the Student Recreation Center,” Faralli said.

Socrates, Japanese swordsman and philosopher Miyamoto Musashi, historical fencing instructor Axel Pettersson and author Christopher Hitchens as some of his inspira- tions.

“Fencing for sure has inspired me along with making me a stronger person, physically and mentally,” Faralli said.

“[I’d like to be] teaching history at either a good high school or college somewhere, married with a couple of children, living near a beach and still fencing,” Faralli said.

For more information about fencing or starting a fencing club, contact Steven Faralli at [email protected] jagmail.southalabama.edu.

 

 

