Tropical Storm Gordon Approaches Gulf Coast

Hurricane Warning in effect for the Gulf Coast from Sept. 3, 04:19 P.M. CDT.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA: Affirmed normal operation on Tuesday, Sept. 4 in an email sent to JagMail accounts at 7:45 p.m.

BALDWIN COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: All schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4. and after-school childcare, all athletic and school events after 11:30 a.m. are canceled.

BAYSIDE ACADEMY: Will be closing at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4 and after school activities including extended day will be cancelled.

COASTAL ALABAMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE: All night classes on all campuses are canceled on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: All after-school activities, including sports practices and after-school care are canceled Tuesday, Sept. 4.

ALABAMA SCHOOL OF MATH AND SCIENCE: Classes will be canceled through Thursday, resuming on Friday, Sept. 7.

MOBILE AND BALDWIN COUNTY CATHOLIC SCHOOLS: Will dismiss at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

BISHOP STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Classes will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 4 until 3 p.m. All evening classes are canceled.

UMS-WRIGHT PREPARATORY SCHOOL: Will dismiss at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4 and all after school activities are canceled.

Tropical Storm Gordon is expected to be a strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Alabama, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service reported that Gordon is expected to make landfall Tuesday evening.

Potential threats include flash flooding, coastal flooding, dangerous surf, tornados and strong winds according to the National Weather Service.

The University of South Alabama sent an email to Jag Mail accounts on Sept. 3 at 10:37 a.m.

“At this time, the University of South Alabama expects to operate on a normal schedule on Tuesday, September 4,” the email stated. “All classes and activities are expected to be held as scheduled, and all offices will operate on a regular schedule.”

USA will continue to give updates if necessary, according to the email.

The City of Mobile lists items for hurricane preparedness on its website, including drinking water, non-perishable foods, a first aid kit, flashlights, batteries, a manual can opener and other items.

The full list of items can be found at cityofmobile.org/hurricane/hurricane_checklist.php

USA urges students to check the weather alert website at southalabama.edu/alert and to monitor USA’s official social media accounts for any announcements.

Updated on Sept. 3 at 7:50 p.m.