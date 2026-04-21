Understanding HEVC Licensing: Why Video Codec Support Remains Complicated for Device Manufacturers

High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC), also known as H.265, promised to revolutionize video streaming by delivering superior compression rates compared to its predecessor, H.264. However, despite its technical advantages, HEVC implementation has become a minefield of licensing fees, patent disputes, and complex royalty structures that continue to challenge device manufacturers and software developers worldwide.

The Promise and Peril of HEVC Technology

HEVC was developed to address the growing demand for high-quality video content, particularly 4K and 8K streaming. The codec can compress video files to roughly half the size of H.264 while maintaining equivalent quality, making it ideal for bandwidth-constrained environments and high-resolution content delivery.

However, the codec’s widespread adoption has been hindered by a labyrinthine licensing landscape that has left many vendors hesitant to implement HEVC support. Unlike open-source alternatives, HEVC is encumbered by numerous patents held by different organizations, each demanding their share of royalties.

The Complex Web of HEVC Patent Holders

The HEVC standard incorporates technologies covered by thousands of patents owned by various companies and organizations. These patent holders have formed several licensing pools, each with different terms and fee structures:

HEVC Advance

One of the primary licensing bodies, HEVC Advance manages patents from major technology companies including GE, Philips, and Mitsubishi. Their licensing terms have evolved over time, but initially included controversial provisions for content-based royalties that would have charged fees based on the revenue generated from HEVC-encoded content.

MPEG LA

Another significant licensing entity, MPEG LA represents patent holders including Apple, Microsoft, and Sony. They offer what many consider more reasonable licensing terms compared to other pools, focusing primarily on device-based royalties rather than content-based fees.

Velos Media

Formed more recently, Velos Media represents Nokia, Ericsson, and Qualcomm, among others. Their licensing approach has added another layer of complexity to the HEVC ecosystem, requiring separate negotiations and agreements.

Why Device Manufacturers Struggle with HEVC Implementation

The fragmented licensing landscape creates several challenges for device manufacturers:

Multiple License Requirements

Unlike H.264, where most patents are managed through a single MPEG LA pool, HEVC requires manufacturers to negotiate with multiple licensing bodies. This means paying separate fees to different organizations, significantly increasing the total cost of implementation.

Uncertain Fee Structures

Some licensing pools have implemented tiered pricing based on device volume, while others charge flat rates. The complexity of these structures makes it difficult for manufacturers to predict long-term costs, especially for companies planning to scale production.

Legal Uncertainty

Patent disputes surrounding HEVC continue to emerge, creating legal uncertainty for manufacturers. Companies like Dell, HP, and Synology have faced lawsuits related to HEVC implementation, making some vendors cautious about including support without comprehensive legal coverage.

Impact on Consumer Devices and Services

The licensing complications have real-world consequences for consumers:

Limited Hardware Support

Many device manufacturers have chosen to omit HEVC hardware decoding support to avoid licensing fees, forcing software-based decoding that consumes more power and may not provide smooth playback for high-resolution content.

Software Ecosystem Fragmentation

Popular media players and streaming applications often lack HEVC support due to licensing costs. This creates an inconsistent user experience where some content plays smoothly while other files require additional software or conversion.

Increased Costs for End Users

When manufacturers do include HEVC support, the licensing costs are typically passed on to consumers through higher device prices. This economic burden can make advanced video capabilities less accessible to budget-conscious buyers.

Industry Responses and Workarounds

The technology industry has responded to HEVC licensing challenges in several ways:

Alternative Codec Development

Companies like Google and the Alliance for Open Media have invested heavily in royalty-free alternatives such as VP9 and AV1. These codecs aim to provide similar compression efficiency without the patent encumbrances that complicate HEVC implementation.

Strategic Patent Licensing

Some large technology companies have negotiated comprehensive patent licensing agreements that cover HEVC and other codecs. These umbrella agreements can provide more predictable costs and legal protection.

Software-Only Solutions

Many manufacturers implement HEVC support through software decoding only, avoiding the hardware-specific patents that can trigger additional licensing requirements. While this approach may result in higher power consumption, it can reduce licensing complexity.

The Future of Video Codec Licensing

The HEVC licensing situation has prompted significant changes in how the industry approaches video codec development and standardization:

Emphasis on Open Standards

The challenges with HEVC have accelerated interest in open-source and royalty-free alternatives. The success of AV1 in streaming applications demonstrates that the industry is willing to invest in patent-free solutions.

Simplified Licensing Models

Recognizing the problems created by fragmented licensing, some organizations are working toward more unified and transparent fee structures for future codec standards.

Government and Regulatory Interest

Regulatory bodies in various countries have begun examining the impact of patent licensing practices on innovation and consumer choice in the video technology sector.

Practical Implications for Businesses and Developers

Organizations considering HEVC implementation should carefully evaluate several factors:

Cost-Benefit Analysis

The licensing fees for HEVC support must be weighed against the benefits of improved compression and video quality. For some applications, the costs may outweigh the advantages.

Legal Due Diligence

Proper legal review of all relevant patent pools and licensing requirements is essential to avoid potential litigation and ensure compliance with all applicable terms.

Alternative Technology Evaluation

Considering open alternatives like AV1 or maintaining H.264 support may be more practical for certain applications, particularly those with cost constraints.

Conclusion

The HEVC licensing landscape exemplifies the tension between technological innovation and intellectual property protection in the modern technology industry. While the codec offers significant technical advantages, the complex web of patents and licensing requirements has created barriers to adoption that continue to impact manufacturers, developers, and ultimately consumers.

As the industry moves toward next-generation video standards, the lessons learned from HEVC’s licensing challenges are shaping approaches to patent management and standardization processes. The growing success of open alternatives suggests that future video technologies may prioritize accessibility and implementation simplicity alongside technical performance.

For now, organizations must navigate the current HEVC licensing environment carefully, balancing technical requirements with legal and financial considerations to make informed decisions about video codec implementation.