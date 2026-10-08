The Department of the Air Force and Northrop Grumman broke ground on a new B-21 Raider final assembly line at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, on Sept. 29, 2026, according to a U.S. Air Force release published Oct. 8. The ceremony marks the start of more than one million square feet of new facilities tied to a production-capacity expansion announced earlier this year.

Under the agreement described by the Air Force, the effort is intended to raise annual B-21 production capacity by 25 percent while keeping cost, schedule and performance in view. The service said it is applying $4.5 billion previously authorized and appropriated under fiscal year 2025 reconciliation legislation to accelerate production against an approved acquisition profile of 100 aircraft.

Air and Space Forces Magazine reported that Northrop is already building Raiders at Plant 42, and that Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink framed the groundbreaking as more than construction, writing that the service is moving fast to build B-21s. The magazine also noted that Northrop CEO Kathy Warden said in April the company is investing $2.5 billion of its own money to bolster B-21 production.

Flight test continues while Palmdale expands

The bomber remains in flight test. The Air Force said the program is on track to have aircraft on the ramp at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, in 2027. Air and Space Forces Magazine, citing Brig. Gen. Mark Massaro, head of the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base, California, reported that two bombers are known to be in testing there and that the type first flew in 2023. Massaro told a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies discussion on Oct. 6 that the center is actively testing the aircraft and highlighted an integrated test approach that brings operational test pilots into developmental work earlier.

Gen. Dale White, director of Critical Major Weapon Systems for the Department of War, said in the Air Force release that the groundbreaking represents a sustained commitment to delivering long-range strike capability at the speed the security environment demands. Col. Nicholas Jordan, B-21 Systems program director in the Rapid Capabilities Office, said the Palmdale investment will provide infrastructure, workforce and manufacturing capacity for a higher delivery rate.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

One hundred is the baseline, not a ceiling in public debate

Air and Space Forces Magazine reported that a larger buy is still unsettled. The official program of record remains a minimum of 100 bombers, while senior combatant commanders have argued for more and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told lawmakers in April that the Air Force will need a lot more than 100 in the future. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach told the magazine in July that the service will consider additional buys at some point, and that talks with Northrop include how to do so without stretching out the schedule. Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. David H. Tabor has said any higher number would likely surface with the Air Force 2028 budget request expected in spring 2027.

The B-21 is described by the Air Force as a long-range, penetrating strike aircraft built for highly contested environments, integrating advanced stealth, resilient networking and modern command-and-control architecture to deliver conventional and nuclear payloads.