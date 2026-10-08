The Air Force Test Center is shaping how it will flight-test the service’s sixth-generation F-47 fighter well before the jet first flight, which program officials still peg to 2028, The War Zone reported on Oct. 7. Brig. Gen. Mark Massaro, who leads the center at Edwards Air Force Base, California, described the approach during a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies discussion the day before the article ran.

Massaro declined to detail F-47 program office timelines, but he said the Test Center is accelerating test capabilities so critical systems can move faster. A central theme was integrated test: mixing developmental test and operational test earlier, and bringing operational test partners into requirements definition during test planning so early data can inform whether a system is effective and suitable for the end user.

That approach is not new in principle, but the Air Force has been deepening it. The War Zone noted that the F-15EX Eagle II, which reached initial operational capability in 2024, was the first Air Force aircraft fully tested and fielded with developmental and operational test run in parallel. The service has since applied similar ideas to the B-21 Raider, including test flights in which developmental and operational test pilots have shared the cockpit.

Software cadence and digital tools reshape the plan

Massaro also linked F-47 planning to lessons from agile software development: iterative test structures that give decision makers a regular cadence of capability updates, rather than waiting only for traditional milestone charts. On the digital side, he pointed to software tools and graphics processing units that can refine model iteration, then fold flight-test data back into computational fluid dynamics work such as loads and high-AoA maneuvering so design choices update faster.

He stressed that models still have to be anchored in real-world physics. Outside cyber systems, he said, Air Force capabilities touch the physical world, so design and operational models need truth data from live testing. At the same time, Massaro said ranges cannot always replicate the geography, threat laydowns or force densities needed for some developmental and operational test work. That is where live, virtual and constructive constructs come in: plugging real hardware and operational flight program software into virtual environments, or adding virtualized elements to live sorties, much as the service already does for training when range capacity is limited.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Classified demonstrators and a broader NGAD family

The F-47 effort already benefits from years of secret flight testing with full-scale demonstrators, plus extensive modeling and simulation, The War Zone reported, which also said a simulator is likely already in use for risk reduction and design fine-tuning. Since 2023, the Air Force has also said it transformed its F-22 Raptor test force into an organization supporting the broader Next Generation Air Dominance initiative, of which the F-47 is a part alongside Collaborative Combat Aircraft drones and related weapons and propulsion work.

Much of the program remains classified, but The War Zone said the Air Force has consistently described the effort as on track. Boeing is building the first flying example and is already establishing a full production line, with a first-flight target in 2028 and operational fielding aimed at the early 2030s. Separately, Boeing has now won the Navy contract to develop the carrier-based sixth-generation fighter known as F/A-XX. Edwards is building integrated test, digital iteration and live, virtual and constructive methods into F-47 test planning ahead of the jet’s first flight.