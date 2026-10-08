Two modernization tracks collided this week in U.S. military space: proliferated low-Earth-orbit communications and the ground segment that runs GPS. On the launch side, SpaceX said on Oct. 8 it is now targeting no earlier than October 10 for a Falcon 9 flight carrying the Space Development Agency fourth Tranche 1 data transport mission. On the positioning side, Air and Space Forces Magazine reported Oct. 7 that the Space Force is pushing Lockheed Martin upgrades to the legacy GPS ground architecture after canceling the Next Generation Operational Control Segment, known as OCX.

Official accounts describe how the Tranche 1 mission reached this point. The Space Development Agency said on Oct. 2 that the fourth Tranche 1 launch was planned on or about Oct. 5 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, to deploy 21 Northrop Grumman Transport Layer space vehicles on a SpaceX Falcon 9. SDA later said Falcon 9 had an auto abort just prior to T-0 on Monday, that the vehicle and payload remained in good health, and that teams were resetting for a launch attempt no earlier than Thursday, October 8. SpaceX then moved the target to no earlier than October 10, saying the rocket and payload remain healthy and that the extra time allows double checks on vehicle systems and range deconfliction.

According to an SDA release dated July 16, 2026, the third Tranche 1 launch brought the total number of on-orbit Tranche 1 space vehicles to 63, including data transport satellites for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. That architecture is a mesh of optically connected low-Earth-orbit satellites for tactical communications and missile warning, indication and tracking. The fourth mission continues Transport Layer build-out.

After OCX, GPS leans on incremental AEP upgrades

Air and Space Forces Magazine reported that the Space Force announced in April it would cancel OCX, the long-delayed next-generation GPS ground system meant to operate GPS III and GPS IIIF satellites. By cancellation, the RTX-led effort was about 10 years late and its cost had nearly doubled from $3.7 billion to $6.27 billion. Erin Carper, acting portfolio acquisition executive for positioning, navigation and timing and satellite communications, told reporters on Sept. 15 that the decision turned on delivering ground control for GPS IIIF on time and containing remaining test risk.

Instead of OCX, the service is directing resources to Lockheed Martin upgrades of the legacy Architecture Evolution Program, or AEP, first contracted in 2016 when OCX slipped. Since April, the magazine reported, the Space Force has awarded Lockheed an additional $199 million for AEP-M launch and command-and-control support to GPS IIIF and for a technology refresh intended as a foundation for a more modular Gen4 ground architecture. Teams are pushing to have AEP-M ready for the first GPS IIIF launch, currently planned for 2028, though a formal schedule was still under negotiation and under review by the Pentagon Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation office.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

GAO flags 2027 readiness and the unfinished L5 signal

A Government Accountability Office report dated Oct. 7, cited by the magazine, said ground control capability must be available by early 2027 to support a 2028 launch. Space Systems Command also confirmed that recently awarded control-segment contracts do not include L5 civil signal upgrades. L5 is already installed on 21 spacecraft, including all 10 GPS III satellites on orbit, but the ground system has not yet been upgraded to monitor those signals. SSC said it is working with the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration and expects to award contracts in the near future.