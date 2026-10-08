DARPA has moved four more companies into Stage C, the final phase of its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI), the agency announced on Oct. 7. A day earlier, the Government Accountability Office reported that none of the 24 major federal agencies it reviewed has fully prepared to move its systems to cryptography built to withstand future quantum computers. DARPA is asking whether anyone can build a useful quantum computer. GAO is asking whether federal networks are ready if someone does.

Four new teams join Microsoft and PsiQuantum in Stage C

The new Stage C entrants, listed by DARPA with their qubit approaches, are Atom Computing of Boulder, Colorado (scalable arrays of neutral atoms), Diraq of Sydney, Australia (silicon CMOS spin qubits), IBM of Yorktown Heights, New York (modular superconducting processors) and IonQ of College Park, Maryland (trapped ions). They join Microsoft and PsiQuantum, which reached Stage C through a pilot precursor to QBI, the Underexplored Systems for Utility-Scale Quantum Computing program.

QBI asks whether any quantum computing approach can reach utility-scale operation by 2033, which DARPA defines as the point where a machine’s computational value exceeds its cost. DARPA says the initiative is not a competition and is not meant to pick winners and losers. Since mid-2024 it has evaluated more than 20 companies, and DARPA expects more to reach Stage C as earlier-stage performers progress.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Stage C shifts the evaluation from plans to hardware

Stage B was a yearlong review of each team’s development plan and technical risks. In Stage C, a government evaluation team works alongside the companies to test whether their proposed systems can be built as designed and operated as intended. “Stage C is where we begin moving from plans to proof,” said QBI Managing Director Micah Stoutimore. He added that “we increasingly expect that someone will build a utility-scale quantum computer by 2033.”

IonQ said it signed a Stage C agreement with a potential value of up to $300 million, with funding beyond the initial obligation subject to future appropriations and DARPA funding actions. The work runs through 2029 and covers multiple generations of its Superion systems. IBM said it expects to deliver its first fault-tolerant system in 2029 and that DARPA’s independent verification and validation team will test its hardware.

GAO finds no major agency fully ready for post-quantum cryptography

The GAO report, titled “Quantum Computing: Federal Actions Needed to Prepare for Emerging Cyber Threat,” notes that today’s quantum computers cannot break the cryptography agencies rely on. A future cryptographically relevant quantum computer could defeat some of it, and most industry experts believe such a machine will be developed, possibly as soon as the 2030s. An attacker holding one could compromise systems that verify users and decrypt data collected and stored before the machine existed.

GAO measured the 24 Chief Financial Officer Act agencies against three preparatory practices drawn from Office of Management and Budget guidance. None fully addressed the practices. GAO tied the gaps to limited cryptography expertise, missing processes for building inventories and identifying transition funding, and a lack of plans for testing post-quantum cryptography. The public report is a version of a sensitive September 2025 report that made 89 recommendations to 23 agencies, and 12 of those agencies agreed with them.

Deadlines for the federal and defense transition are already set

As ExecutiveGov reported, Committee on National Security Systems Policy 15 requires all new commercial national security systems to support quantum-resistant algorithms beginning in 2027, with legacy systems that cannot run them phased out by 2030. The War Department’s post-quantum cryptography strategy, released in June, calls for quantum-resistant cryptography on high-impact systems by 2030 and across the broader force by 2031.

In commentary for CyberScoop, Raja Krishnamoorthi argued that Congress should give the transition the urgency it has given artificial intelligence. He pointed to a June White House directive setting end-of-2030 and end-of-2031 deadlines for high value federal systems, and to adversaries who can steal encrypted data today and decrypt it later.