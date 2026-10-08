The Department of War’s Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) on Oct. 7 announced a $1.5 billion conditional loan commitment to Wolfspeed, Inc. The department’s release describes Wolfspeed as a vertically integrated U.S. manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) wafers, SiC power devices and gallium nitride (GaN)-on-SiC wafers. The proposed loan, combined with private capital, would help strengthen the U.S. supply chain for wide bandgap materials and power devices, according to the department.

The commitment is not yet a loan. The department says Wolfspeed must complete additional steps before financial close, including financial, legal, technical, investment and due diligence requirements. Wolfspeed’s own announcement calls it a conditional commitment letter for up to $1.5 billion and states that there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that any financing will be provided.

SiC and GaN feed radars, electronic warfare and missile defense

SiC and GaN are wide bandgap semiconductor materials used in next-generation power and radio frequency applications. The department lists the military systems that rely on them: high-performance propulsion, directed energy weapons, drones, electronic warfare systems, radars and missile defense systems. It frames the financing as part of a broader push to accelerate the onshoring of semiconductor production and its supply chain.

“Securing U.S. military and economic superiority requires bold domestic investments in critical dual-use capabilities,” said Peter B. Zuckerman, senior managing director at OSC. David A. Lorch, the office’s director and senior advisor to Deputy Secretary of War Steve Feinberg, said the investment would help “build a secure, reliable domestic supply chain for SiC and GaN that benefits the Department of War, the U.S. defense industrial base, and the broader U.S. economy.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A 30-year facility drawn in up to four tranches

Wolfspeed’s Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission lays out the contemplated structure: a senior secured delayed-draw term loan of up to $1.5 billion, with a $600 million initial tranche and $900 million in later tranches ranging from $200 million to $400 million each. The facility is expected to carry a 30-year maturity and a 36-month period in which the company could draw funds. The interest rate would track a comparable U.S. Treasury rate plus a risk premium provisionally set between 1.25% and 1.75%.

Proceeds of the initial tranche would refinance Wolfspeed’s first lien senior secured notes due 2030. Later tranches would fund a project covering the buildout of domestic SiC wafer and power device production, domestic GaN production, GaN-on-SiC radio frequency epitaxial wafer technology and domestic radiation-hardening capabilities. Wolfspeed said it plans to upgrade its GaN epitaxy capabilities for next-generation communications infrastructure and electronic warfare systems, building on a manufacturing footprint in North Carolina, New York and Arkansas.

Congress, private capital and equity warrants are part of the deal

The filing lists conditions that must be met before definitive agreements, including authorizations from Congress, available appropriations and Office of Management and Budget concurrence, completion of OSC due diligence, and offtake agreements acceptable to OSC. Wolfspeed must also use commercially reasonable efforts to convert a substantial majority of its outstanding convertible notes into equity. To draw on the tranches, the company would need to contribute at least $750 million from qualifying sources received after June 28, 2026, or another amount set by OSC. If the deal closes, Wolfspeed would issue the department warrants to buy up to 7.5% of its fully diluted equity, pro rata as tranches are funded.

“SiC and GaN have critical national security applications,” said Wolfspeed Chief Executive Officer Robert Feurle. “With this financing, the company would be well positioned to not only continue to serve the DoW but also expand its capabilities for the benefit of U.S. national security as a whole.”