Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) entered dry dock at the Navantia shipyard in Cadiz, Spain, on Oct. 7, according to a U.S. Navy news story dated Oct. 8. The service said the evolution is the first dry docking of a U.S. Navy warship in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations since Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe destroyers arrived in theater.

DVIDS and a parallel U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa / 6th Fleet release frame the same milestone: keeping a front-line Aegis destroyer in European waters for planned maintenance and modernization instead of sending it home for the work.

Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, called the dry docking a major milestone in expanding forward-deployed maintenance capabilities in Europe. By integrating dry docking into planned maintenance periods overseas, he said, the Navy is increasing material readiness for forward-deployed warships. The Navy said facilitating the work locally maximizes operational readiness and availability.

Navantia work with FDRMC and the ship’s crew

Throughout the availability, Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center U.S. military and civilian maintenance personnel and the ship’s crew are working alongside industry partners at Navantia to execute planned maintenance and modernization, the Navy said. The pairing puts U.S. government maintainers next to Spanish yard capacity inside 6th Fleet’s operating area, a practical test of how much heavy work the forward-deployed destroyer force can absorb without a CONUS shipyard period.

Arleigh Burke is one of five FDNF-E destroyers stationed at Naval Station Rota and assigned to Commander, Task Force 65 as part of the U.S. Navy’s support to NATO’s integrated air and missile defense architecture, according to the Navy. FDNF-E ships are described as demonstrating flexibility to operate throughout Europe and Africa, from the Cape of Good Hope to the Arctic Circle, in support of maritime security and stability.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Why a dry dock in Cadiz matters for readiness

Destroyers that stay forward still need hull, mechanical and modernization work. The first dry-dock evolution in 6th Fleet since FDNF-E’s destroyers arrived shows that European industrial partners and FDRMC can take a DDG into dock while the ship remains assigned to the theater. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, headquartered in Naples, Italy, operates naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility, with 6th Fleet permanently assigned to employ maritime forces across joint and naval operations.

The photo released with the story, taken Oct. 8, shows Arleigh Burke sitting in the Cadiz dry dock after the Oct. 7 entry. Planned maintenance that once implied a long transit home can, for at least this availability, be generated forward, with Navantia, FDRMC and the crew sharing the dock.