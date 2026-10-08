NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 Dragon splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Los Angeles at 11:34 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 8, ending a 237-day stay at the International Space Station, NASA’s Space Station blog reported. Aboard were NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. Recovery teams on a SpaceX ship, including two fast boats, moved to secure the capsule, hoist it onto the main deck, and bring the crew out.

The same four-person crew had undocked at 8:05 a.m. EDT on Oct. 7 from the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module. NASA identified Meir as commander and Hathaway as pilot, with Adenot and Fedyaev as mission specialists. On splashdown day, NASA said the deorbit burn was scheduled around 10:46 a.m. EDT, weather remained favorable, and teams were go at the primary Pacific site near Los Angeles. A follow-on Commercial Crew blog post later confirmed the deorbit burn completed as expected ahead of parachute deployment.

According to NASA, the nearly eight-month flight was the first space mission for Hathaway and Adenot and the second for Fedyaev. Meir has now logged 440 total days in space, placing her in NASA’s Top 10 for cumulative time on orbit. The crew also conducted four spacewalks during the mission.

Commercial Crew closes another ISS handoff

Crew-12’s return fits the cadence NASA designed into Commercial Crew: a U.S. capsule undocks, deorbits, and recovers under American industrial operations while the station stays continuously crewed. NASA’s Oct. 7 station configuration notes listed the SpaceX Crew-13 Dragon already attached alongside other visiting vehicles, so Expedition 75 had a follow-on U.S. crew in place before Crew-12 left Harmony.

NASASpaceflight, describing the return sequence before splashdown, reported that Crew Dragon Freedom undocked after roughly eight months and that the crew spent about 27.5 hours aboard before the Pacific landing. NASA’s splashdown posts do not name the vehicle; the Freedom designation comes from that trade coverage.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Parachutes, recovery, and what 237 days bought

NASA’s Commercial Crew coverage outlined the final atmospheric sequence. About four minutes before splashdown, drogue parachutes were to deploy near 18,000 feet while Dragon was moving approximately 350 mph. Less than a minute later, near 6,000 feet, the main parachutes were to open at about 120 mph. Those steps are the last engineered handoff from orbital velocity to a controlled ocean landing that U.S. recovery teams can reach quickly off Southern California.

Crew-12 followed the Commercial Crew pattern for crew logistics at the ISS: a multinational crew rode a U.S. capsule, logged long-duration time that included four spacewalks, and came home after the next crew was aboard.