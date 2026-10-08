NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy signed a new memorandum of understanding on Thursday aimed at building an end-to-end U.S. pipeline for space nuclear power and propulsion, NASA said in a headquarters release. The agreement, titled “Accelerating American Leadership in Space Nuclear Power and Propulsion,” was signed by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and Energy Secretary Chris Wright during the Golden Age Summit in Washington, with White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios present. NASA said the memorandum takes effect Sunday, Nov. 1.

According to the agency, the framework is meant to span advanced research and fuel production through testing, launch integration, and operations, with safety described as the central pillar. Isaacman said nuclear power would let NASA go farther, operate longer, and field more capable spacecraft and instruments. Wright framed the pact as extending the Energy Department’s nuclear work into space missions. The release ties the collaboration to President Trump’s December 2025 Executive Order on Ensuring American Space Superiority, which directs NASA to develop a launch-ready lunar surface reactor by 2030.

The agency said Space Reactor-1 Freedom is planned to launch in 2028, moving nuclear propulsion from laboratory research toward an operational deep-space application. That path, NASA said, paves the way for Lunar Reactor-1, a fission surface power system intended to sustain a future Moon Base through darkness and shadow by powering habitats, communications, instruments, rovers, resource use, and related lunar infrastructure, with Mars energy needs also cited as a longer demand driver.

Earlier DOE-NASA work on lunar reactors

Thursday’s memorandum follows an earlier DOE-NASA step. On Jan. 13, 2026, the Energy Department announced a renewed partnership memorandum focused on research and development of a fission surface power system for the Moon and future Mars missions, including the 2030 lunar surface reactor goal. The January release covered the agencies’ shared roles in fueling, authorization and launch readiness.

Separately, a DOE Office of Nuclear Energy explainer updated in January 2026 described fission surface power as splitting uranium to make heat that becomes electricity, and said the demonstration system was expected to generate up to 40 kilowatts. The same explainer noted interest in partnering with U.S. companies for a late-2020s lunar demonstration, continuous power through 14-Earth-day lunar nights at the south pole, and designs robust enough for launch and landing loads. Those figures and timelines come from the January package, not from Thursday’s signing.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Radioisotope power rides alongside fission plans

Thursday’s NASA release also underscored radioisotope systems already in the civil-space stack. Dragonfly, NASA’s rotorcraft mission to Saturn’s moon Titan scheduled for launch in 2028, is to rely on a Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator and 24 Light Weight Radioisotope Heater Units. NASA and DOE additionally plan to support ESA’s Rosalind Franklin Mars rover with 24 similar heater units to keep instruments warm in Martian cold. Those are parallel power tools: radioisotopes for heat and long-lived electricity on robotic probes, fission for higher continuous loads on the lunar surface and for propulsion demonstrations.