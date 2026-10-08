The U.S. Navy has executed a $150 million modification to an existing Other Transaction agreement with Shield AI to advance X-BAT, an AI-piloted vertical takeoff and landing fighter aircraft, the company said in an Oct. 8 press release. Shield AI said it will invest another $150 million of its own capital alongside that government funding, for $300 million in new public and private commitments announced the same day.

Breaking Defense reported that the Navy modification is tied to the Pentagon’s Defense Exportability Features program, matching the company’s account. Defense Daily likewise described a $150 million OTA modification that Shield AI said it is matching with company capital as X-BAT moves toward production readiness.

Those dollars sit on top of an earlier tranche. In August, the Department of the Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive (Aviation) Rapid Capability Cell, working with the Defense Innovation Unit, announced a separate $50 million funding action for X-BAT under the Runway Independent Maritime Expeditionary Strike, or RIMES, effort. Shield AI said it independently committed $50 million of private capital alongside that action. The company states that the two government actions plus its matching investments bring announced public and private commitments to X-BAT to $400 million.

RIMES aims at strike without fixed runways

X-BAT is scheduled to begin flight testing later this year and is described as a component of DIU’s RIMES project, which Shield AI said is meant to give combatant commanders long-range strike assets that can take off and land vertically from ships, islands and austere sites. Breaking Defense noted that a DIU RIMES solicitation earlier this year described surface combatants as constrained by single-use missiles, limited magazine depth and limited at-sea replenishment, and sought a drone able to launch from expeditionary sites or ships without large flight decks, with a one-way range of at least 1,400 nautical miles while carrying 1,000-pound munitions.

According to Shield AI, a team of 500 engineers at the company and key suppliers, including GE Aerospace, is building flight-test aircraft. The firm said the team has completed engine light-off and thrust-vectoring nozzle integration and has validated weapons bay aerodynamics in low- and high-speed wind-tunnel testing. Hivemind software is described as X-BAT’s AI pilot for GPS-denied and communications-constrained conditions. Breaking Defense reported company figures of a 26-foot length, a 39-foot wingspan and a range of more than 2,000 nautical miles.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Shipboard ops and a Seattle-area build plan

Armor Harris, Shield AI’s senior vice president of aircraft, said in the company release that the firm is testing early and often while working aircraft, mission systems, ship suitability and production in parallel, an approach he said is meant to cut development risk ahead of flight test. J.J. Cummings, the company’s head of mission solutions for the U.S. Navy, said X-BAT’s runway-independent design and small deck footprint are intended to add combat power from carriers and other large-deck and expeditionary ships without compromising existing flight-deck operations.

Breaking Defense reported that Shield AI announced last month that the Seattle area would host production while testing would occur at Newton City-County Airport in Kansas. Announced funding now includes $150 million in new Navy OT money, $150 million in new company capital and $100 million from the August RIMES-linked package, for a stated $400 million combined total.