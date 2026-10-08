The U.S. Department of Energy on Oct. 8 announced 12 Phase II Genesis Mission project awards totaling $159 million. In the department’s words, the awards “will unleash scientific discoveries with Super Intelligence (SI).” DOE is also issuing six new Phase I awards, and it says the round caps a first-year cohort of 297 projects across the Genesis Mission portfolio.

President Trump launched the Genesis Mission in November 2025 to accelerate discovery and strengthen U.S. leadership in science, medicine and technology, according to DOE. The first 278 projects were selected in July after what the department called the largest response to a funding opportunity in DOE history: 87 led by DOE and National Nuclear Security Administration laboratories, 168 by universities, 19 by companies and four by nonprofits.

Phase II scales up projects that already showed results

The Phase II round is a second stage, not a fresh start. Oak Ridge National Laboratory explains that the goal of the Phase II awards is to scale up projects that have already shown potential for SI advantage and a trajectory toward a transformative scientific capability. The selected projects are multi-year and use interdisciplinary teams.

“The Phase II teams have already demonstrated what is possible when SI is integrated with scientific expertise, data, and computing,” said DOE Under Secretary for Science Darío Gil. “These awards give them the opportunity to take that work to the next level.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Fusion, rare earths and chip design are on the list

The 12 projects, funded through DOE’s Office of Science, span energy, materials and fundamental physics. Commonwealth Fusion Systems will build a digital twin to simulate and optimize operations of the SPARC fusion demonstration device. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign will lead AXIS, which targets more efficient electrochemical processes for extracting critical rare-earth elements from domestic sources. Fermilab’s AXESS project aims to rapidly design rugged microchips that can operate in space, high-radiation and ultra-cold environments.

Other teams are led by the University of California Irvine (geothermal reservoirs), Harvard University (quantum computing error correction), MIT (lattice quantum chromodynamics), the University of California San Diego (a five-fold expansion of an RNA structure database), the University of Washington Seattle (enzyme design), Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (particle accelerator operations), Argonne National Laboratory (supercomputing software), Oak Ridge (quantum magnets) and Northeastern University (an automated assistant for the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams).

The new selections bring the number of Phase II projects to 14, alongside previously announced awards for GridFM 2.0 under the Office of Electricity and Prometheus under the Office of Nuclear Energy. DOE’s release gives a combined total for the 12 new awards and does not list individual amounts.

Oak Ridge works on half of the new awards

ORNL says it was selected for six of the Phase II awards. It leads the quantum magnets project and contributes to five others: AI4HPC with Argonne, AXIS with Illinois, MOAT-Core with Berkeley Lab, AXESS with Fermilab and the SPARC digital twin led by Commonwealth Fusion Systems. The lab describes itself as one of five DOE national laboratories anchoring the computing side of the Genesis Mission.

The descriptions show what the work looks like in practice. For AXIS, ORNL says chemical language models will propose molecules that bind selected rare-earth ions and release them when switched electrically, with laboratory experiments and neutron measurements testing those predictions. For SPARC, the team will train surrogate models that can run on control-room timescales, so operators can plan the next fusion pulse faster.

“The goal is straightforward,” said ORNL Director Stephen Streiffer, “faster, more reliable science that delivers practical results where they matter most.”

DOE’s announcement uses the term Super Intelligence throughout, while several project titles, such as AI4HPC and the AI-enabled SPARC digital twin, still carry the AI label. Either way, the awards fund research tools inside labs, universities and companies, and the department ties them to its list of national science and technology challenges.