The Department of War’s Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) on Oct. 8 announced a $150 million conditional loan commitment to PsiQuantum, a quantum computing company pursuing a photonic approach to what the department calls “the world’s first commercially useful fault-tolerant quantum computer.” According to the department, the proposed loan would enhance the company’s advanced manufacturing and prototyping capabilities in the United States.

In its own announcement, PsiQuantum describes a conditional commitment for a loan of up to $150 million that would support its 140,000-square-foot hub in Milpitas, California. The company says it uses the site to scale its technologies and to develop and validate the prototype systems that underpin its fault-tolerant architecture, and that the financing would be combined with its own co-investment to strengthen domestic capacity for design, testing and system integration.

The commitment is not yet a loan

A conditional commitment signals that OSC is prepared to lend on certain terms, but no money moves until the deal closes. The department says the commitment “specifies customary additional steps” PsiQuantum must take to reach financial close, including satisfying financial, legal, technical, due diligence and other requirements. PsiQuantum goes further, stating that the proposed financing “remains strictly conditional and is not guaranteed” and that a final loan commitment will only be executed if the company meets all applicable financial, legal, technical and regulatory conditions.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The money would buy test equipment and cryogenic systems

Manufacturing and prototyping, in this case, means the physical plant needed to build and check quantum hardware before it scales. PsiQuantum says the OSC financing would support its acquisition of test equipment for the fabrication and validation of components, subassemblies and system-level assemblies; critical infrastructure for system assembly, integration and testing; and advanced cryogenic systems for prototype systems. The company describes its photonic approach as one that can draw on high-volume semiconductor manufacturing and existing cryogenic infrastructure.

The Milpitas hub is one part of a wider buildout. PsiQuantum broke ground on a site at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park in Chicago in September 2025 and started construction at Moreton Bay Central in Queensland, Australia, in June, according to the company.

OSC debt sits beside DARPA and CHIPS funding

The department says the proposed loan builds on OSC’s ongoing collaboration with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative and follows recently awarded funding agreements with DARPA and CHIPS. PsiQuantum says it announced a $125 million expanded agreement with DARPA under that initiative in July 2026, after partnering with the agency on the evaluation program since 2022, and signed definitive documentation in September 2026 with the Department of Commerce for $100 million in incentives under the CHIPS and Science Act. The company has also worked with the Air Force Research Laboratory since 2022 on semiconductor chip manufacturing and silicon photonics.

Each tool does a different job: DARPA’s initiative evaluates technical pathways, the CHIPS award provides federal incentives, and OSC offers debt for equipment and facilities. Congress authorized OSC in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2024, and the office describes its mission as accelerating and scaling private investment in critical supply chain technologies needed for national security. The PsiQuantum announcement came one day after OSC announced a $1.5 billion conditional loan commitment to Wolfspeed.

Officials frame quantum computing as a security priority

The department’s release states that quantum computing “is now regarded, alongside Super Intelligence (SI) and semiconductors, as a foundational technology for future economic and military advantage.” David A. Lorch, director of OSC, said the investment “serves the mission of securing U.S. leadership in quantum computing.” Peter B. Zuckerman, OSC’s senior managing director, said: “Funding the development of fault-tolerant quantum computing is a national security imperative.”

Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering, said quantum computing “will shape the future of warfare and fundamentally change how the Joint Force solves its most complex operational challenges.” PsiQuantum Chief Executive Officer Victor Peng said delivering on the technology in the United States “will require world-class manufacturing and engineering ecosystems, and this potential financing underscores the vital role Washington can play.”