President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Oct. 6 announced Arsenal-2, a new shipyard project at Sparrows Point, Maryland, backed by a combined $6.6 billion package from Anduril Industries and the Navy, according to a Department of War news story by Pentagon reporter C. Todd Lopez. In that account, Trump said Anduril is investing $3.7 billion in the yard and that the Navy is contributing $2.9 billion, while describing the site as intended to produce submarine components, torpedo tubes, and autonomous undersea systems tied to Virginia-class attack submarines.

The same day, the State of Maryland and Baltimore County said Anduril’s $3.7 billion private capital commitment would fund a two-million-square-foot software-defined shipyard at Tradepoint Atlantic inside the Sparrows Point complex. Maryland’s release said the facility is expected to support over 14,000 jobs, including the creation of more than 3,100 new permanent jobs, and to deliver over $2 billion in annual economic output, including an estimated $312 million in wages each year.

Trade coverage matches the headline dollars while clarifying the Navy piece as a contract. The War Zone reported that White House spokesperson Anna Kelly described a $6.6 billion investment, including Anduril’s $3.7 billion to build and staff the plant and a Navy contract worth up to $2.9 billion for components. Defense One, writing from the Tradepoint Atlantic event, likewise framed the package as $3.7 billion from Anduril and a $2.9 billion Navy contract to deliver critical Virginia-class components and large assemblies to General Dynamics Electric Boat and HII Newport News Shipbuilding.

Software-defined yard, outcome-tied Navy dollars

In its own Oct. 6 announcement, Anduril said the Navy award is a contract of up to $2.9 billion with payments tied directly to demonstrated production outcomes, and that Arsenal-2 will manufacture complex Virginia-class components and large-scale assemblies for delivery to Electric Boat and Newport News. The company described a purpose-built site of more than 2 million square feet on 187 acres, with a functional 1,200-foot graving dock, and said its ArsenalOS industrial software is meant to connect fabrication, outfitting, inspection, and documentation. Defense One reported plans to break ground by early 2027 and begin initial operations by 2030 on a campus of about 40 football fields on nearly 200 acres.

Anduril also said it will first manufacture Virginia-class components at a new 160,000-square-foot facility in Orange County, California, to validate workflows and train an early workforce before Maryland comes online. The War Zone, citing an industry official, cautioned that it will be years before Anduril-produced parts are placed on a submarine, with no installation schedule yet set. Separately, Defense One quoted Trump saying American taxpayers would receive a 40 percent stake in the new shipyard, and reported Anduril’s clarification that the stake is in a new subsidiary created to operate the yard, not an equity stake in Anduril itself.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Gecko Robotics adds AI inspection to the build plan

On Oct. 8, Breaking Defense reported that Gecko Robotics will deploy inspection robots and AI software for non-destructive testing on submarine components at Anduril facilities, including the Orange County protofactory and, later, Arsenal-2. Bill Noderer, Anduril’s vice president and general manager for shipbuilding, said in a statement quoted by Breaking Defense that Gecko’s technology is already being embedded in Orange County workflows and integrated with ArsenalOS to cut inspection wait times and carry quality processes to Maryland from day one.

Virginia-class boats are assembled at two prime yards that have struggled to sustain a two-per-year delivery tempo. Arsenal-2 is pitched as distributed capacity: private capital builds the plant, a Navy contract pays for demonstrated output, and software plus robotic inspection are supposed to compress forge-to-certification timelines. Whether 2030 initial operations and the 3,100-plus direct Maryland jobs arrive on schedule is a production test. For now, the announced package is $3.7 billion from Anduril and up to $2.9 billion in Navy contract authority, according to the company and trade reports, for a $6.6 billion combined figure cited by the White House and the Department of War.