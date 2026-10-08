The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science on Oct. 8 announced the selection of 67 early career scientists to receive a combined $96 million through its 2026 Early Career Research Program. The same day, the department launched the Genesis Mission Graduate Fellowship Pilot, a new funding opportunity meant to support an initial cohort of about 100 Ph.D. fellows.

The two programs target different points in a scientific career. One backs university and national laboratory researchers at what DOE calls a pivotal stage in their careers. The other aims to produce doctoral graduates trained in both Super Intelligence (SI), DOE’s term in both announcements, and a core scientific or engineering discipline.

67 researchers across 39 universities and 11 labs

DOE says the 2026 selectees represent 39 universities, 11 DOE national laboratories and Office of Science user facilities, and 26 states. The department ties the awards to President Trump’s executive order on Restoring Gold Standard Science, saying they support rigorous, mission-driven research in areas including SI, fusion energy and quantum science.

The money is spread over five years. Awards to scientists at universities are approximately $875,000 over that period, while awards to scientists at DOE national laboratories or Office of Science user facilities are approximately $2,750,000. Since the program began in 2010, it has made 1,238 awards, including 797 to university researchers and 441 to national laboratory researchers.

“Groundbreaking science begins with empowering extraordinary people,” said DOE Under Secretary for Science Darío Gil. “These 67 early career researchers represent the very best of American ingenuity.”

The selections are not yet final grants. The department notes that selection for award negotiations is not a commitment to issue an award or provide funding, and that DOE may cancel negotiations and rescind a selection during that process.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The fellowship builds a four-year Ph.D. track with labs and industry

The Genesis Mission Graduate Fellowship Pilot is structured around accelerated, four-year doctoral pathways for domestic graduate students. DOE will fund an inaugural group of pilot projects led by domestic doctoral-granting institutions. Each fellow would complete two hands-on research experiences, one at a DOE national laboratory or user facility and one with an industry partner.

Total planned funding is up to $100 million, with $20 million in fiscal 2027. Funding beyond fiscal 2027 is contingent on congressional appropriations. DOE has scheduled a webinar for Nov. 4, 2026, at 4 p.m. ET.

“To secure America’s position at the forefront of global scientific innovation, we must cultivate a workforce that is fluent in both foundational sciences and advanced Super Intelligence,” Gil said. He said the fellowship would bridge that gap by combining academic training with experience across the national laboratories and industry partners.

The push is part of a wider federal science agenda

DOE describes the fellowship as an investment in the education, development and retention of domestic talent needed to accelerate U.S. scientific discovery and innovation. Both announcements came the same day DOE named 12 Genesis Mission Phase II research awards totaling $159 million.

The broader science push extends beyond DOE. Also on Oct. 8, the National Institute of Standards and Technology announced its support for the recommendations in White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios’ report, “Science: A New Golden Age.” NIST describes the report as a whole-of-government initiative to accelerate scientific discovery, drive real-world technology deployment and rebuild America’s industrial base, and it says it intends to join the Genesis Mission Consortium as a federal agency partner.

The fellowship’s required company placement would put doctoral students inside industry partners before they graduate, alongside time at a DOE national laboratory or user facility.