The Department of War has named the directed-energy systems selected for Joint Interagency Task Force 401’s counter-unmanned aircraft systems directed-energy pilot, according to a War.gov release. The department said the selection marks the next phase of efforts to expand operational use of high-energy laser and high-powered microwave capabilities across the homeland.

Systems listed for the pilot are AeroVironment’s Palletized High-Energy Laser, Epirus’s Leonidas high-powered microwave, Kord’s Firefly high-energy laser and Boeing’s Compact Laser Weapon System. Defense News, citing the same release, reported that the four weapons are the first systems the military will field and test at U.S. bases under a pilot ordered by Congress. Defense Daily likewise named AeroVironment, Boeing, Epirus and Kord as the vendors selected for the homeland counter-drone directed-energy pilot.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF 401, said in the War.gov release that high-energy lasers and high-powered microwave systems can be used effectively in a layered drone defense, and that the pilot will test the capabilities in an operational environment so the force can learn how best to integrate and sustain them to defend the homeland. Directed by the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, the pilot is intended to evaluate performance and provide real-time data on requirements, costs and best practices.

FAA coordination and a December shoot-off

JIATF 401 is conducting the pilot in close coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. Northern Command and the military services, the department said. Earlier this year, the task force partnered with the FAA on a safety risk assessment during a live-fire high-energy laser demonstration at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. As a result of that testing, the FAA determined the system posed minimal risk to the National Airspace System and established a framework for continued coordination, according to War.gov.

Ross said there is no silver-bullet or one-size-fits-all solution to countering drones, and that directed energy gives commanders another option inside a layered defense. While the four systems are the first selected for the pilot, the department said it will continue evaluating additional directed-energy technologies. In December, it plans to host a directed-energy shoot-off at Dugway Proving Ground to assess further high-energy laser and high-powered microwave systems for future operational use.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Bases named earlier, pairings still unsettled

Defense News reported that Ross said in August the pilot would run for a year with service members operating and maintaining the weapons at the bases. The outlet also reported that in May JIATF 401 selected five sites for the pilot: Fort Huachuca, Arizona, and Fort Bliss, Texas, tied to the southern border mission; Naval Base Kitsap, Washington; Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota; and Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. Defense News noted that Monday’s departmental release does not say which system will go to which installation, how many of each will be fielded, or what the systems and the pilot as a whole will cost.

The integration, sustainment and cost data Ross said the pilot must produce are still ahead, as is the December Dugway shoot-off that could widen the vendor set.