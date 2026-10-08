The Defense Innovation Unit is recruiting service members with first-person-view drone experience for the Defense Department’s Drone Dominance program, according to Defense News reporting on Oct. 8. The same account appears on Military Times. No matching Department of War or DIU press release was found, so the details below are attributed to that trade reporting and to DIU officials quoted in it.

Defense News described Drone Dominance as a $1.1 billion Pentagon effort to expand the domestic small unmanned aircraft industry by having companies submit systems for competition and then stockpiling the systems that perform best for military use. Erin Cherry, identified as the program’s test lead, told Military Times by email that DIU is looking to recruit about 100 pilots for the program’s next phase, known as Gauntlet III, while the larger goal is a standing registry of drone operators across the military services.

“There’s no cap on the registry,” Cherry said, according to Defense News. “We want to hear from any warfighter with FPV experience.” Service members selected to participate would get stick time with some of the newest drones, including systems not yet in military service, and some would receive specialized training on one-way attack drones, she said. Gauntlet results strongly inform which systems move forward, Cherry added, and these pilots are the ones flying.

More than stick time: skills DIU says it needs

The DIU call, as summarized by Defense News, specifically seeks troops experienced flying FPV drones, typically flown manually in “acro” mode for missions that can range from reconnaissance and surveillance to kamikaze attacks and close-quarters combat. Cherry said DIU is looking for more than a single definition of pilot skill, citing flying ability, tactical knowledge, payload experience, and specialized skills such as long-distance navigation and urban flight as distinct factors.

That breadth matters, she argued, because the drones will ultimately be used by more than the force’s most experienced operators. A drone that only performs well in an expert’s hands is not ready for the force, Cherry said, and DIU wants to hear from people whether they have been flying FPV for five years or five months.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

How to apply

Defense News reported that interested service members are asked to complete a Pilot Interest Form, that officials will respond only to applicants using a valid .mil email address, and that all pilot participation will be coordinated through the individual military services. Those process details come from the Military Times and Defense News reporting.

The effort centers on the human side of mass drone warfare: a standing cross-service FPV registry and a Gauntlet III cohort of roughly 100 pilots.