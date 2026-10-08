The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is returning to its home port of San Diego on Thursday, Oct. 8, closing out a 321-day deployment during which the ship spent 264 consecutive days at sea without a port call, according to the U.S. Department of War. A day earlier, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth flew out to the carrier off the California coast and presented Carrier Strike Group 3 with the Presidential Unit Citation, the highest decoration a unit can receive for extraordinary heroism in action against an armed enemy.

War.gov says the at-sea streak surpasses the previous record of 206 consecutive days, set by the carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in 2020. Some outlets, including the Associated Press, put the uninterrupted stretch at 265 days. The Lincoln left San Diego on Nov. 21, 2025, according to Navy Times.

Hegseth lays out the strike group’s combat record

According to War.gov, the strike group’s role in Operation Epic Fury consisted of 40 straight days of combat operations beginning Feb. 28, followed by participation in an ongoing, monthslong blockade of Iran in and around the Strait of Hormuz. The citation itself, as quoted by Military Times, refers to 40 days in combat and an “ironclad maritime blockade against Iran in support of Operation Epic Fury.”

In his remarks to the crew, Hegseth recounted a set of figures for the strike group that have not been independently verified. By his account, it conducted 3,693 combat sorties, delivered 1.37 million pounds of ordnance, launched 450 Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles, shot down 77 one-way attack drones, sank 64 Iranian warships and destroyed 21 anti-ship cruise missiles. Hegseth also said the sorties were flown without a single aircraft mishap. ABC News reported that the Tomahawks were fired by warships accompanying the carrier and that Hegseth told sailors he had extended their deployment twice.

“You have changed the arc of history,” Hegseth told the crew, according to the War.gov account of the visit.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The longest deployments carry a human cost

The record came with visible strain. Military Times reported in mid-August that two sailors had attempted to jump overboard from the Lincoln. Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao confirmed on Sept. 22 that eight sailors aboard ships in the strike group had attempted suicide, and said none had died. The AP also reported supply shortages during the war mission, including food and hygiene products.

Hegseth pushed back on what he described as efforts to turn the ship into “a symbol of dysfunction, or a symbol of low morale, or a symbol of a failed mission,” according to ABC News. The carrier USS George Washington relieved the Lincoln, which left the U.S. Central Command area in late August, made a brief port call in Thailand and a logistics stop in Guam on the way home, Military Times reported.

Lessons are already shaping the next carrier deployment

The Lincoln is the second carrier this year to return from an unusually long Iran war deployment and receive the Presidential Unit Citation, the AP noted. ABC News reported that the 321 days make it the second-longest carrier deployment since the end of the Cold War, behind the USS Gerald R. Ford’s deployment that ended earlier this year, and that typical carrier deployments in recent years have lasted seven months. The Lincoln itself deployed for 294 days in 2019 and 2020 and for 290 days during Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to War.gov.

Navy officials told ABC News the Lincoln’s experience is driving quality of life changes for the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which left San Diego for the Middle East a week before the Lincoln’s return. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle said the Roosevelt is maximizing its load of food, retail products and hygiene items, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman said the crew is converting available spaces into additional storage.