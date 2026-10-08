The Navy has awarded five prototype agreements worth a combined $743.6 million to develop the Nuclear-Armed Sea-Launched Cruise Missile, known as SLCM-N, and the canisters that would carry it aboard attack submarines. The Other Transaction Authority agreements were signed on Sept. 23 and announced on Oct. 6 by the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs, the command that manages the Navy’s sea-based nuclear weapon systems.

The announcement lists the exact value as $743,567,499.68, with work expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2027. Strategic Systems Programs said the agreements “will kickstart the effort to prototype the SLCM-N missile system and canister designs.”

Three missile teams and two canister builders

Flight system integration and missile development agreements went to Leidos subsidiary Dynetics, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman’s Defense Sector. Canister development agreements went to Northrop Grumman Mission Systems and Pacific Engineering. The work was solicited through the S2MARTS Other Transaction Authority vehicle managed by the National Security Technology Accelerator, or NSTXL, according to the Navy.

The awards build on an earlier phase. ExecutiveGov reported that the first prototype effort, awarded in August 2025, selected Leidos, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman for flight system integration and missile development, plus Florida Turbine Technologies for missile technology work. A separate $26.24 million effort covered the launcher subsystem and its integration with the Virginia Payload Tubes and shipboard systems of Virginia-class submarines. On Sept. 29, BAE Systems also received a $94.6 million Navy contract for engineering, technical and programmatic support to SLCM-N, the outlet reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A capability the Navy retired in 2013

SLCM-N would restore a mission the fleet gave up after the Cold War. According to the Congressional Research Service, the Navy first deployed the TLAM-N, a nuclear-armed Tomahawk with a range of about 1,550 miles, on surface ships and attack submarines in the mid-1980s. After President George H.W. Bush announced in 1991 that sea-based tactical nuclear weapons would be withdrawn, the missiles came off ships and submarines by mid-1992, and the Navy completed their retirement in 2013.

The first Trump administration revived the idea in its 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, describing a sea-launched cruise missile as a “non-strategic regional presence” that would address the “need for flexible and low-yield options.” The Biden administration proposed canceling the program in 2022, but Congress kept funding it, CRS notes. The 2018 review also tied the missile to U.S. concerns about a Russian missile deployed in violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Congress has set a 2032 deadline for limited deployment

The money behind the program is now substantial. CRS reports that the FY2025 reconciliation law included $2 billion to accelerate work on the missile and $400 million for its warhead, and that the FY2026 defense authorization act authorized a further $210 million for the missile and $50 million for the warhead. The National Nuclear Security Administration has said it plans to use the W80 warhead family.

Lawmakers have also written the schedule into law. Section 1633 of the FY2026 NDAA requires the Pentagon and NNSA to provide “a limited number of assets” to “enable limited operational deployment” no later than September 2032, according to CRS, while an earlier law directs the system to reach initial operational capability by Sept. 30, 2034. The Navy has also said a new class of guided missile battleships would be armed with SLCM-N.

Supporters argue that a nuclear cruise missile on attack submarines would give a president a regional option that does not require generating bombers or exposing them at forward bases. Critics, including the previous administration, have warned that it would reduce capacity for conventional strike munitions and add burdens on training, maintenance and operations. With three missile teams now funded through 2027, the program has moved into prototyping.