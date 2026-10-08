The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorized SpaceX to deploy and operate up to 15,000 satellites designed to connect directly to ordinary phones, according to an authorization and order released Oct. 6 by the agency’s Space Bureau and Wireless Telecommunications Bureau. The order grants SpaceX’s application in part and defers it in part.

The satellites would fly in very low Earth orbit, in nine shells between 326 and 335 kilometers (about 203 to 208 miles) in altitude. In the United States, the system is cleared for mobile satellite service and supplemental coverage from space, the FCC framework that lets satellites extend cellular service to standard handsets. Outside the country, it is cleared for mobile satellite and direct-to-cell service. The grant also covers backhaul and satellite control links. The FCC said the deployment would reshape connectivity by improving competition and allowing “more consumers more choices in more places.”

SpaceX’s phone network would grow from about 650 satellites

SpaceX currently relies on about 650 satellites for the T-Satellite service it offers with T-Mobile, Fierce Network reported. Via Satellite reported that SpaceX has started calling the new system Starlink Mobile and that it is separate from the Starlink broadband constellation. According to the outlet, SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell recently told investors the next-generation system could be “100 times better than what we’ve got right now,” and said SpaceX plans to start flying the new satellites next year.

Most of the spectrum comes from EchoStar. The FCC approved the assignment of EchoStar’s AWS-4, AWS-H Block and unpaired AWS-3 licenses to SpaceX on May 12, 2026, through a two-step transaction. Under the new order, SpaceX’s authority to operate in those bands depends on completing the second step, which moves the licenses from a trust to SpaceX. Via Satellite reported that step is expected on or about Nov. 30, 2027. Until then, SpaceX may deploy satellites and test their communications payloads in those bands during orbit raising, with the consent of EchoStar and the trust.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The FCC lets SpaceX serve phones without a carrier lease

FCC rules normally require a satellite operator to lease spectrum from a terrestrial wireless licensee before offering supplemental coverage from space. The two bureaus waived that rule for the AWS-3 and AWS-H bands because SpaceX will hold those terrestrial licenses itself, writing that requiring SpaceX to “enter into a leasing arrangement with itself” would be an unnecessary burden. TechSpot noted the waiver gives SpaceX a route to sell mobile service on its own spectrum, potentially competing with AT&T, Verizon and its current partner, T-Mobile.

The waiver carries a public safety condition. SpaceX must meet the FCC’s interim requirements for routing 911 calls and texts sent over satellite, as if it were a mobile carrier, even without a lease.

Deferred bands and hard deadlines remain

Not every request was granted. The FCC deferred SpaceX’s proposed U.S. use of the 2020-2025 MHz band for uplinks, and it deferred action on the 20.2-21.2 GHz and 30.0-31.0 GHz bands outside the United States, citing extensive federal use. A petition to deny filed by Viasat was denied in part and deferred in part.

The schedule is binding. SpaceX must post a surety bond by Nov. 4, 2026, have half of the authorized satellites launched and operating by Oct. 7, 2032, and complete the constellation by Oct. 7, 2035. The license runs 15 years from the day the first satellite reaches its assigned orbit. The order also says effects on optical astronomy fall outside the FCC’s review, and it granted authority for the full constellation after SpaceX committed that its orbital shells would not significantly constrain launches, a concern raised by Blue Origin.