The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed five rules to streamline how commercial rockets and reentry vehicles are licensed, Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced Oct. 6, according to a Department of Transportation release. The proposals, published in the Federal Register on Oct. 5, would revise Part 450, the FAA’s rulebook for launch and reentry licenses. Public comments on each rule are due by Nov. 4, 2026.

The department said the rules were developed with its new Space Policy Administration, Coordination and Execution (SPACE) Task Force and would make licensing more efficient and flexible while maintaining the FAA’s safety standards. It tied them to President Donald Trump’s executive order on competition in commercial space and the National Space Transportation Policy, which aim to raise commercial launch cadence to 1,000 per year by 2030.

Five proposals target the paperwork behind each launch license

The largest change covers flight safety analysis. Today, an applicant must address six items each time the rules require a description of the methods behind an analysis. Under the proposal, three of those items would be submitted once for the overall flight safety analysis, and the other three would be condensed.

A second rule would let applicants file license and permit applications, waiver requests and safety element approval requests through electronic methods approved by the FAA administrator, including the Licensing Electronic Application Portal the agency is still developing, without first obtaining a waiver. The paper option would be removed. The FAA says no licensed operator has filed a paper application in the last two decades.

The other three are technical fixes. Operators would be exempt from lightning mitigation requirements during descent if, once a vehicle drops to an altitude where lightning is foreseeable, its flight path is clear of the public and critical assets. Operators that rely on physical containment would size hazard areas by the vehicle’s maximum potential energy instead of running the FAA’s full flight hazard area analysis. And far-field blast analyses, which model a shock wave’s effect on windows miles away, would only need to account for existing locations of people, not hypothetical ones. Payload reported that the FAA’s fix there amounts to deleting a single word: “hypothetical.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

License changes can consume thousands of FAA staff hours

The FAA did not put a dollar figure on the flight safety change, saying it lacks the data, but it expects “considerable cost savings” for industry and the agency. In the proposal, the FAA said six modifications to one license over one year took 10,747 hours of agency time, while 13 modifications to another license took 6,846 hours. Over the past five years, the agency received 17 new license applications and 179 modification requests, roughly 35 a year.

The department framed the stakes in market terms. It said the United States accounted for 217 of the 329 commercial space launches worldwide in 2025 and that it expects FAA-licensed launches and reentries to reach 10,000 a year by 2035. Part 450 took effect in March 2021 with the aim of streamlining licensing, but companies complained it did the opposite, Payload reported. The August 2025 executive order called for the federal government to “streamline commercial license and permit approvals for United States-based operators.”

The rules are proposals, not final changes

None of the changes is in effect. The FAA has to review public comments before issuing final rules, and the final text could differ from the proposals. Acting Deputy FAA Administrator Liam McKenna said the proposals “are just the beginning of the FAA’s effort to reduce unnecessary burdens on the U.S. commercial space industry.”

“We can’t unlock the final frontier if we let red tape hold American innovators back from leading the way,” Duffy said. The ExecutiveGov account of the announcement describes the package as the first pillar of the SPACE Task Force’s effort to reduce regulatory barriers for the U.S. space industry.