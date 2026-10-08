GlobalFoundries said on Oct. 8 that it has reached a manufacturing agreement with TSMC to produce silicon interposers for TSMC’s CoWoS advanced packaging ecosystem at its fab in Malta, New York. In a company press release, GlobalFoundries valued the multi-year agreement at $2 billion and said the added capacity would establish the first U.S.-based source of silicon interposers supporting advanced packaging technologies.

Reuters, in a report carried by CNA, described the interposer as a component that sits beneath processors and memory chips inside advanced AI packages and lets them communicate at high speeds. The agency noted that advanced packaging has become a major constraint on AI chip production, as demand for the technology exceeds available manufacturing capacity. GlobalFoundries shares were up about 4 percent in premarket trading after the announcement, according to Reuters.

Volume production is expected to ramp in 2028

The deal will not change supply right away. GlobalFoundries says volume production is expected to begin ramping at the Malta site during the first half of 2028. The agreement has an initial term of five years and, according to the company, provides a framework for adding capacity over time as customer demand grows. Under the arrangement, GlobalFoundries will provide manufacturing service to TSMC and add fabrication capacity in Malta, and the company says that capacity will support advanced packaging technologies including embedded deep trench capacitor components.

The terms described so far come from GlobalFoundries. Its release does not disclose pricing, volume commitments or how the $2 billion value is calculated over the five-year term.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Interposers connect the processor and its memory

Today’s AI accelerators are not single chips. They combine compute dies with stacks of high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, inside one package. As The Register explained, silicon interposers sit under the compute logic and memory and provide a faster, lower-power path for communication between the chips than conventional organic packaging allows. The publication said that basically every chip using HBM today relies on some form of interposer or interconnect bridge. CoWoS, short for chip-on-wafer-on-substrate, is the TSMC packaging technology the new supply line would serve.

“Advanced packaging is becoming increasingly critical to delivering the performance, power efficiency and scale required for next-generation AI systems,” said Ed Kaste, senior vice president of CMOS Business at GlobalFoundries. He said that by using the company’s U.S. manufacturing footprint, GlobalFoundries is “creating a secure, scalable source of essential advanced-packaging elements that will help customers accelerate innovation and strengthen the semiconductor supply chain.”

U.S. packaging capacity is still catching up

Making advanced chips in America does not yet mean finishing them here. The Register noted that when TSMC began producing Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs at its Arizona plant last year, the finished product would still need a round trip to Taiwan for final assembly. According to the publication, TSMC has contracted with Amkor for CoWoS-compatible packaging services in the United States and has broken ground on its own advanced packaging facilities in Arizona, but those sites are not expected to come online until 2028 and 2029, respectively.

Malta was already at the center of federal chip support. In November 2024, the Commerce Department awarded GlobalFoundries up to $1.5 billion in CHIPS Incentives Program funding to support about $13 billion of planned investment over the following 10-plus years at its New York and Vermont sites, including a new fab in New York and the expansion and modernization of an existing one. The department said it would disburse the money as the company completes project milestones.

CoWoS is not the only route to packaging AI chips on U.S. soil. The Register pointed out that Intel Foundry already offers advanced packaging comparable to TSMC’s CoWoS that is compatible with silicon made in TSMC fabs, though customers would have to design their parts for Intel’s packaging. For TSMC’s own ecosystem, the GlobalFoundries agreement would add a domestic interposer source alongside the Amkor and Arizona projects once production ramps in 2028.