Google and Constellation Energy announced a 20-year power purchase agreement on Oct. 6 that would support 890 megawatts of new capacity from upgrades at 11 existing Constellation nuclear units in Illinois, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Nuclear Newswire reported. The deal is one of two announcements in two days aimed at getting more electricity out of reactors that are already running.

A day earlier, the Energy Department’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing offered Vistra a conditional loan commitment of up to $4.2 billion to finance uprates and modernization at three plants in Pennsylvania and Ohio, work the department said would add 433 MW. Taken together, the two efforts target about 1,323 MW of additional output, all on the 13-state PJM Interconnection grid.

Constellation plans more than $4.3 billion in upgrades at 11 reactors

Constellation will invest more than $4.3 billion to modernize turbines, steam generators and digital control systems, according to the companies’ joint release. The first uprate is expected by 2028, and Google said in a blog post that all 890 MW would be online before the end of 2032, POWER magazine reported. The companies also signed a separate 15-year supply agreement covering 2,700 MW from Constellation’s existing PJM fleet, which adds no new capacity.

The companies have not formally named the units. A Constellation spokesman told Nuclear Newswire the plants include Braidwood, Byron, LaSalle and Quad Cities in Illinois, Limerick in Pennsylvania and Salem in New Jersey, which PSEG operates and in which Constellation holds a 43 percent stake. POWER noted that those six sites host 12 reactors and that Constellation has not said which one is left out.

Google and Constellation said the agreement would sustain about 4,400 existing jobs and create about 7,200 construction jobs. They framed it as a response to PJM’s “Bring Your Own Power” proposal and said it lets Google support its growth “without passing on costs to residential customers.” Under a separate five-year technology agreement, Constellation will use Google Cloud and Gemini Enterprise AI tools, including to shorten engineering and regulatory work on uprates, the companies said.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The Vistra loan is conditional and not yet funded

The Energy Department said Vistra’s work at Beaver Valley in Pennsylvania and at Davis-Besse and Perry in Ohio would preserve nearly 4 gigawatts of baseload power, support about 3,000 project jobs and support 20 more years of operation beyond the plants’ current licenses, all without new transmission corridors. The commitment includes an option to finance future uprates at Vistra’s Comanche Peak plant in Texas. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said getting more power out of existing plants would deliver more affordable and reliable energy for families and businesses.

The money is not committed yet. The department said Vistra must meet technical, legal, environmental and financial conditions before it signs definitive financing documents and funds the loan. Nuclear Newswire noted that Meta said in January it would support uprates at all three plants, a role the department’s announcement did not mention. According to the outlet, Nuclear Regulatory Commission planning lists show Vistra filing extended power uprate applications between 2029 and 2032.

Both deals feed a federal 5-gigawatt uprate goal

The department tied the Vistra loan to President Trump’s executive order on reinvigorating the nuclear industrial base, which, according to the Office of Nuclear Energy, called for at least 5 gigawatts of power uprates at existing reactors by 2030. Google and Constellation said their deal advances the department’s Utility Power Reactor Incremental Scaling Effort (UPRISE), which aims for 2.5 gigawatts of additional nuclear capacity by 2027 and 5 gigawatts by 2029.

Timing is the open question. Uprates require Nuclear Regulatory Commission review, and POWER reported that the agency’s list of expected filings shows 12 Constellation uprate applications between late 2026 and the end of 2030. Because the Constellation upgrades arrive in stages through 2032, POWER noted, only part of the 890 MW may count toward the 2030 goal.