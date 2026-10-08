TOTE Services signed a contract with the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) on Oct. 7 to manage construction of new Missile Range Instrumentation Vessels for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), then immediately subcontracted the first ship to Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, gCaptain reported. The first vessel, named Golden Defender, is scheduled for delivery in 2030.

The new ships will replace Pacific Tracker and Pacific Collector, built in 1965 and 1970, which support missile range instrumentation missions today, TOTE said in its announcement. The Maritime Executive reported that the subcontract covers the first hull plus options for two more. The contract value was not disclosed.

Golden Defender would track missile tests for Golden Dome

Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought announced the ship and its name on July 17 at the Philadelphia yard, saying Golden Defender would support President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense system and “serve the Missile Defense Agency in its mission,” Breaking Defense reported. Ships of this type track missile launches and monitor foreign weapons tests, according to the outlet.

The Maritime Executive reported that the new vessels would deploy to MDA test ranges to track and analyze missile flights for research and development supporting Golden Dome. Renderings released by TOTE show two large radomes on the foredeck and a box-shaped radar array at the stern, the outlet added. The program is an interagency effort among the Department of Transportation, the Department of War, formerly the Department of Defense, and MDA, according to TOTE and gCaptain.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A training-ship hull is meant to speed the build

The design reuses the hull of the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel, the training ship Hanwha Philly has been building for state maritime academies under TOTE’s management. TOTE says the two designs share about 70 percent commonality, which lets the yard draw on an existing production line, supply chain and workforce instead of starting a new program from scratch, gCaptain reported. In July, Vought said the training-ship design “naturally lent itself” to an emergent need, according to Breaking Defense.

Under this vessel construction manager model, MARAD contracts with TOTE, which then awards and oversees the shipyard contract. TOTE says it finished design work, negotiations and firm fixed pricing in less than three months, a process it says could take a year or more in traditional government shipbuilding. The company also claims the model cuts acquisition costs by at least 50 percent compared with traditional procurement.

A Korean-owned yard widens its U.S. defense work

Hanwha Philly Shipyard is a subsidiary of South Korea’s Hanwha Group, and Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean acquired the yard in 2024, Breaking Defense reported. TOTE says the training-ship program turned the yard from a dormant site with a few dozen workers into one that now employs more than 2,000 production workers. Michael Coulter, president and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA, has said the goal is to raise the yard’s capacity to 10 to 20 ships a year, according to Breaking Defense.

Key details remain unannounced, including the price, the timing of any option ships and when construction will begin. TOTE describes Golden Defender as the first in a planned series of vessels for MDA. The award also adds to TOTE’s government shipbuilding portfolio: in July, the company won a contract worth up to $2.2 billion to manage construction of the Navy and Marine Corps’ Medium Landing Ship fleet, gCaptain reported.