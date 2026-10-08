Castelion has released what appears to be the first image of its Blackbeard hypersonic missile being fired from a ground launcher, according to The War Zone. The photo, posted by the company on X on Oct. 8, shows a missile leaving a containerized launcher mounted on a truck chassis, offering a first public look at the ground-launched version the U.S. Army is developing, known as Blackbeard GL.

The image is a company release, and Castelion has previously stressed that its test hardware is built for rapid development cycles and should not necessarily be read as representative of the final weapon system. The War Zone noted that the vehicle appears to be an Oshkosh truck the company had said it was converting into a launcher for flight testing.

The Army wants most of PrSM Increment 4 at a fraction of the cost

The Army has described Blackbeard GL as an affordable, mass-produced hypersonic precision fires capability meant to engage time-sensitive moving and hardened targets. Its stated objective, as reported by The War Zone, is roughly 80 percent of the capability of the planned Precision Strike Missile Increment 4 at a substantially lower cost per round.

The service’s plans call for an initial ground-launch demonstration from a modified Multiple Launch Rocket System Family of Munitions pod, followed by Blackbeard GL prototypes, a dedicated launcher pod and eventually a flight test using the fire-control system of the M142 HIMARS. Army fiscal 2027 budget documents list a live-fire launch of a “production representative” Blackbeard GL and launcher pod among the year’s milestones, the outlet reported. The missile’s range, propulsion and flight profile have not been disclosed.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The Navy is already flying it on Super Hornets

The Navy is further along. On Sept. 18, an F/A-18E/F Super Hornet carried two Blackbeard test articles on a developmental flight at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, according to a Portfolio Acquisition Executive Aviation release. No weapons were released or live-fired, and the aircraft and both test articles returned safely. The Navy said Blackbeard will give carrier-based strike fighters “a responsive, high-speed strike option to pierce contested anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) envelopes while significantly expanding theater magazine depth.”

Vice Adm. John Dougherty IV, who leads PAE Aviation and Naval Air Systems Command, called the flight “another significant milestone as we progress toward EOC,” the early operational capability the Navy is targeting this year. USNI News reported that the missile will debut with carrier-based fighter squadrons in U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Central Command.

Orders are following the tests. The Navy bought 50 early operational capability missiles in June, and in September Castelion received a production order valued at up to $200 million, with Defense Department contract notices putting about $43 million toward 444 missiles, according to USNI News. The outlet reported that Castelion aims to keep the missile’s cost around half a million dollars.

A buy measured in thousands, not dozens

The larger signal came in May. In a Department of War release, the Pentagon said that once Castelion achieves testing and validation, it will award a two-year multiyear procurement contract for a minimum of 500 Blackbeard missiles a year, with options to extend for up to five years. It added that it is seeking the authorizations and appropriations to purchase more than 12,000 Blackbeards over five years.

Existing U.S. hypersonic weapons such as the Army’s Dark Eagle rely on large, specialized launch equipment, while Blackbeard is being developed to be compact and cheap enough to be handled more like a conventional tactical munition. USNI News has tied the Navy’s push for longer-range carrier weapons to China’s increasingly capable air defenses, and The War Zone frames the broader drive for low-cost munitions around building stockpiles before a potential large-scale conflict in the Pacific. A truck-mounted launcher that fits existing Army fires equipment would let that inventory move with ground forces as well as fly from carrier decks.