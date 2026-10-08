The Congressional Research Service now lists 81 U.S. military aircraft, including drones, as reportedly lost or damaged in operations against Iran since Operation Epic Fury began on Feb. 28. The tally appears in an Oct. 5 update of a CRS Insight prepared for members and committees of Congress, and it covers fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and uncrewed systems alike.

That is nearly double the 42 aircraft CRS counted in May, according to Military Times. CRS cautions that the list mixes aircraft lost with aircraft damaged. It is compiled from news reports, statements by the Defense Department and U.S. Central Command, and the Pentagon inspector general, and the service notes that “some damaged aircraft may have been returned to active service.” The total “may remain subject to revision” because of classification, ongoing combat activity and attribution, CRS says.

Reaper drones account for more than half the list

The single largest entry is the MQ-9 Reaper. CRS counts 45 of them, citing an Aug. 13 article in which three U.S. officials said the military had lost “at least 45” Reapers in operations against Iran. Three MQ-1 drones and one Navy MQ-4C Triton are also on the list.

Among crewed aircraft, CRS lists 12 F-15E Strike Eagles, one F-35A, two A-10s, seven KC-135 Stratotankers, one E-3 Sentry, two MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft and an HH-60W Jolly Green II rescue helicopter. Helicopter entries drawn from the Lead Inspector General report published Sept. 14 include an Army AH-64 Apache, four AH-6 Little Birds lost during rescue operations and an MH-60 Sea Hawk. The deadliest single event remains the March 12 crash of a KC-135 in Iraq that killed all six aircrew.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Fifteen aircraft were hit on the ground

Iranian strikes on two air bases account for 15 of the 81, all damaged on the ground, Military Times reported. At Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, CRS lists five KC-135s damaged in a March attack and an E-3 that a September article described as taking “a direct hit.” At Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, a September strike left eight F-15s with light damage before they returned to service, and one A-10 severely damaged, according to reports cited by CRS.

The E-3 remains listed as damaged, even though several outlets have reported far more severe harm and Air & Space Forces Magazine reported the aircraft is likely beyond repair, according to Military Times. CRS has kept the damaged classification.

Small fleets make each loss count

CRS flags force sufficiency as a key issue for lawmakers, asking whether losses in “high-demand platforms that are aging and limited in number, such as the E-3 Sentry, create capability gaps or increase risk in other theaters.” The Air Force operated only 16 E-3s before the war, six of them deployed to Prince Sultan, Military Times reported. The Reaper fleet is also shrinking: the outlet cited a separate CRS report putting the Air Force’s MQ-9A inventory at 135 as of May, down from 351 in fiscal 2022.

The bill is still being added up. CRS notes that the Congressional Budget Office estimated in September that equipment losses as of Aug. 1 cost between $1.9 billion and $3.3 billion, depending on the Pentagon’s replacement plans. The report also lists industrial base capacity, budget requests for repair and replacement, and possible changes to basing posture and tactics among the questions Congress may weigh.

Fifteen of the 32 crewed aircraft on the list were hit while parked at regional bases.