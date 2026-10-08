Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sued TP-Link Systems on Oct. 6, accusing the router maker of misleading consumers about the security of its devices and its ties to China. The attorney general’s office announced the suit and published the 59-page complaint, filed in circuit court in Polk County under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

“Today, we sued TP-Link for lying about the safety of its routers and its ties to the CCP,” Uthmeier wrote in a post on X. He added that TP-Link “sold Floridians the digital front door to their home network while misrepresenting how secure it was, how separated the company was from China, and what could happen to their data.” In a video announcing the case, Uthmeier said that “Chinese state-sponsored hackers exploited TP-Link routers sitting in American living rooms,” as quoted by both Ars Technica and Tom’s Hardware.

The complaint targets security claims and the Vietnam factory

The complaint says TP-Link marketed its HomeShield service as covering “all security scenarios,” and once as a “100% safeguard,” while router models such as the TL-WR940N, Archer C7 and Archer AX21 contained critical, actively exploited vulnerabilities. It cites testimony by former NSA cybersecurity director Rob Joyce that TP-Link routers were among the brands exploited by Chinese state-sponsored hackers, a Microsoft report on a covert network made up predominantly of compromised TP-Link routers, and an April 2026 FBI and NSA warning that Russia’s GRU exploited a flaw in the TL-WR940N.

On supply chains, the state targets TP-Link’s statement that it builds routers for the U.S. market in its own factory in Vietnam. Citing Bloomberg reporting, the complaint alleges that only 0.5 percent of the components at that plant, by value, are bought in Vietnam, with all other inputs imported from or through China. It also points to the Pentagon’s June 2026 designation of TP-Link Technologies Co., the Chinese company TP-Link Systems says it split from in 2024, as a Chinese military company. The Federal Register notice states that TP-Link Technologies “is directly affiliated with the PLA.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Florida seeks an injunction and civil penalties

The state asks the court to permanently bar the practices, order TP-Link to disgorge what it calls ill-gotten gains, and impose civil penalties of $10,000 for each willful violation, rising to $15,000 when seniors, people with disabilities, servicemembers and their families, or veterans are targeted. The complaint counts each deceptive representation, sale and advertisement as a separate violation.

According to Ars Technica, attorneys general in Montana, Iowa and Nebraska also filed suits with virtually identical language the same day, which would make Florida’s case part of a coordinated push by Republican attorneys general.

TP-Link says the case rests on false premises

“The coordinated lawsuits are built on false premises,” Steve Kovsky, TP-Link’s corporate affairs officer, said in a statement reported by Ars Technica. “They do nothing to advance national security while unfairly penalizing an industry-leading US company.” The company said it has shown state regulators documentation that its U.S. devices are manufactured in Vietnam and that TP-Link Systems is an independent U.S. company not owned or controlled by any foreign government.

A federal router ban already limits new models

Federal pressure was already building. On March 23, the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau added routers produced in foreign countries to its Covered List, citing a national security determination by an interagency body. Such routers cannot receive new FCC equipment authorizations without a Conditional Approval from the Department of War or the Department of Homeland Security. According to Ars Technica, numerous router makers have received exemptions but TP-Link has not, leaving it unable to sell its latest Wi-Fi 8 routers in the U.S., although models approved before the ban can still be sold.