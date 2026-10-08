A NASA-funded spacecraft built by Starfish Space is set to begin close-up inspections of up to four defunct U.S. satellites and rocket bodies in low Earth orbit in early 2027, testing technologies that could one day let spacecraft repair satellites in orbit or pull dead ones down for disposal. NASA laid out the plan for the Small Spacecraft Propulsion and Inspection Capability mission, known as SSPICY, in an update published Oct. 8.

The spacecraft, an Otter 24C, reached orbit on Oct. 1 aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-18 rideshare from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, according to GeekWire. It must be commissioned before inspections begin. NASA expects the mission to last about two years.

Otter will close to within hundreds of yards without touching its targets

According to NASA, Otter will navigate to within hundreds of yards of each object using autonomous guidance and control software, with minimal input from ground controllers. Computer vision and sensors let the software make navigation decisions in real time. At each stop it is to gather data such as spin rate, orientation and surface condition. It will not dock with or touch any target.

NASA’s SSPICY program page lists the selection criteria for targets: medium-size objects of U.S. origin, close to the orbit where Otter was deployed, flying in a circular orbit at least 400 kilometers (248.5 miles) up.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Three technologies fly together for the first time

NASA says SSPICY is the first time these technologies will be tested together as an integrated system. An electric propulsion system will move Otter between objects, and an articulating robotic boom, which Starfish calls Manta, will point its thrusters for precise maneuvers between orbits. Navigation relies on two Starfish software packages: CETACEAN, which uses computer vision and a stereoscopic camera system to work out how a target is positioned and moving, and CEPHALOPOD, which uses that data to make abort and approach decisions. The 335-kilogram (739-pound) Otter uses a spacecraft bus from Astro Digital.

When NASA announced the award in 2024, it said the mission would mature Otter’s ability to perform inspections using electric propulsion, “an important enabling technology not typically used for rendezvous and proximity operations.”

The mission is a step toward servicing and debris removal

SSPICY is funded through a $15 million NASA Small Business Innovation Research Phase III award, a figure reported by GeekWire and NASASpaceflight and stated in NASA’s 2024 award announcement, which said the money would be paid over three years. NASA called it the first commercial space debris inspection it has funded. The agency’s Small Spacecraft and Distributed Systems program, based at Ames Research Center, manages the demonstration.

Defunct satellites and rocket bodies can break apart or collide, creating debris ranging from large fragments to small particles, NASA says. The agency says the technologies tested on SSPICY could one day support missions to service or repair objects in orbit, or to remove them safely by pulling them into Earth’s atmosphere. Otter also carries a gripper called Nautilus, designed to dock with spacecraft not built for docking. It is not part of the SSPICY goals but could be used on follow-on missions, according to NASA.

Starfish is lining up more work for the same design. GeekWire reports the company is preparing a satellite disposal job for the Pentagon’s Space Development Agency, two servicing missions for the U.S. Space Force and two commercial servicing missions in geostationary orbit. NASASpaceflight reports the SDA contract covers disposal of Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture satellites in low Earth orbit. Starfish co-founder Trevor Bennett told GeekWire that success means delivering the inspection service, but added, “we’re also bringing Otter along to provide servicing well beyond that, so we could go and inspect more spacecraft, or potentially do some additional docking past the initial mission.”