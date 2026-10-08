The U.S. Army activated its 4th Multi-Domain Task Force on Oct. 8 at Fort Carson, Colorado, adding a fourth unit of a type built to strike an adversary’s defensive networks from long range. According to the Army’s account of the ceremony on DVIDS, the new formation includes nearly 2,100 soldiers and has an operational focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

Col. Hugh W.A. Jones took command of the task force, known as 4MDTF, in a dual activation and assumption of command ceremony on Founders Field, according to a Fort Carson Public Affairs release issued ahead of the event. Command Sgt. Maj. Garry Charles Pruitt II is the task force’s command sergeant major. The reviewing officer was Maj. Gen. Bernard J. Harrington, commander of the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command-Pacific) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The ceremony included the uncasing of the unit’s guidon, the traditional marker of a new Army formation.

Four battalions reporting to a Pacific headquarters

The Fort Carson release says 4MDTF is made up of four battalions and is a direct reporting unit to the 7th Infantry Division (MDC-PAC), aligned to the Indo-Pacific. On June 18, 2026, the 7th Infantry Division and the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force were redesignated as 7th ID (MDC-PAC), with a primary mission of integrating maneuver, fires, air defense, cyber, space, electronic warfare, intelligence, unmanned systems, sustainment and command and control in support of the joint force across the Pacific.

Before taking the new command, Jones led the 2nd Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson. The Army says that brigade served as the main effort for Joint Task Force-Southern Border and as a prototype formation for next generation command and control.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Built to break anti-access networks

The Army describes the task force as designed to synchronize long-range precision fires and effects to disrupt and disaggregate sophisticated enemy anti-access/area denial networks, giving combatant commanders options across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace. The DVIDS story says the unit can “see, sense, make sense of, and understand adversary systems, nodes, and relationships” across multiple echelons, then layer cumulative effects that enable joint maneuver.

“While we build this formation to deter aggression and preserve peace, if war comes, we must be prepared to fight and win,” Jones said. “We owe those in harm’s way every advantage we can give them, while leaving our enemy nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.”

Harrington told the soldiers they were “driving the change our nation demands today, to meet the changing character of war, to prevent conflict, and to maintain a free and open Pacific alongside our allies and partners.”

The fourth of five planned task forces

The activation caps an effort that began in 2017 with a pilot program in the Pacific. It follows the 1st MDTF at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the 2nd MDTF in Germany and the 3rd MDTF in Hawaii. A May 2026 Congressional Research Service overview says the Army planned for the 4th MDTF to be stationed at Fort Carson, focused on the Indo-Pacific and fully operational by fiscal 2027. CRS also lists a fifth task force planned for Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to be fully operational by fiscal 2028.

According to CRS, the Army tailors each task force to its combatant commander’s requirements, so the mix of units can vary by theater. Neither the Army’s activation story nor the Fort Carson release details the specific systems the new task force will field.