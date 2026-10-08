Sig Sauer has developed a 25-round magazine for the Army’s new M8 carbine, aiming to ease soldier concerns about how much ammunition they can carry with the 6.8mm Next Generation Squad Weapon, the company told Defense News. The magazine would replace the 20-round magazine that shipped with the M7 rifle, but it must still complete a full Army evaluation before soldiers can use it.

The M8 is a compact variant of the M7. In April, the Army announced it had accepted the first delivery of the carbine, then designated XM8, from Sig Sauer, and said it is set to replace the M4A1 carbine for soldiers in the Close Combat Force. The Army says it is about 3.5 inches shorter and more than a pound lighter while maintaining lethality requirements with 6.8mm ammunition.

Fielding of the M8 will begin in December with some units at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Sig Sauer executives told Military Times, as reported by Defense News. The Army releases on the carbine do not give a fielding date. Defense News reporter Hope Hodge Seck wrote that the M8 appears poised to take the M7’s place as the new standard weapon for soldiers.

Heavier rounds mean fewer of them

The NGSW program moved soldiers from the M4’s 5.56mm ammunition to the 6.8x51mm Common Cartridge, which is also used by the coming M250 light machine gun. Sig and the Army have emphasized that the heavier round carries more energy, so troops need fewer rounds for the same effect, according to Defense News. Early criticism has cited ammunition-management challenges for troops left with 140 rounds to fire instead of the 210 they are used to.

“Guys are coming from the 5.56mm system, where they’re used to being able to carry seven 30-round magazines into combat, so they have 210 rounds, roughly, going into a fight,” said Josh Shoemaker, Sig’s product manager for defense. “Sig has already, in a year’s time, developed a 25-round mag solution to extend some of that mag capacity out of the gate.”

Shoemaker said the magazines are in early soldier evaluations. It is not clear whether they will ship with the M8 when fielding begins. “But in terms of production and manufacturing, we’re pretty much ready to go here in the next few months, to start spitting those out,” he said.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A stiffer handguard after paratrooper complaints

Soldier feedback also led Sig to make the M8’s handguard more rigid. “We saw that with the guys jumping out of planes, and they were like, ‘Hey, man, we’re getting a lot of flex, and then our lasers don’t line up, and we can’t hit targets at night,'” Shoemaker said. The new handguard uses a newly developed insert and additional screws to reduce movement, and it will come standard on the M8.

The Army credits soldier input for the carbine

An Army acquisition article on DVIDS says the first Capability Trade Council approved the transition from the M7 rifle to the M8 carbine, and that the program went from approval to accepting production systems in under two months. “There was not a requirement per se for the carbine,” said Lt. Col. Bryan Kelso, product manager for Soldier Weapons, adding that soldier input pointed toward “a smaller, lighter weapon system.”

Budget documents show the Army is curtailing M7 procurement, with none requested for fiscal 2027 and about 50,000 already delivered, Defense News reported. The Army has not said what it plans to do with the M7s already in inventory, the outlet added.