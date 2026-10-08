The Department of Energy on Oct. 8 published eight Quantum Genesis Priority Applications, a set of chemistry, materials, physics and math problems it will use to judge whether a fault-tolerant quantum computer is “scientifically relevant.” The 11-page DOE document says the list is meant to provide “a concrete basis for judging” that relevance and to coordinate the hardware, software and domain science work needed to get there.

The list lands 11 days before applications close for the Quantum Genesis Q Competition, which DOE announced Sept. 17 with up to $215 million in planned funding. Only $2.5 million of that is fiscal 2026 money, with the rest contingent on future congressional appropriations.

The eight applications span four domains

DOE grouped the applications into four domains, chemistry, materials, subatomic physics and applied mathematics, and says their order implies no priority. Chemistry has two: reaction mechanisms in complex chemical systems, and reaction dynamics in complex chemical systems. Materials has two: the equilibrium and ground state of quantum materials, and the dynamics of materials driven out of equilibrium and in extreme environments, such as those expected inside future fusion energy devices.

Subatomic physics has three: dynamics and thermalization of strongly interacting matter, physics at high density, and nuclear structure and interactions. Applied mathematics has one: linear systems and partial differential equations, with possible uses in fluid dynamics, meteorology and plasma physics.

Each application comes with example targets meant to be small enough to demonstrate on first-generation machines. They include computing the ground state energy of the doped Fermi-Hubbard model on lattice sizes beyond what classical computers can currently handle, calculating nuclear matrix elements for neutrinoless double beta decay, computing the stopping power of a plasma-facing material under fusion-relevant conditions, and simulating a turbulent fluid flow. DOE says each application points to a problem type where there is “a strong scientific basis to believe that classical computers face fundamental scaling challenges,” and that results must be benchmarked against the best-known classical alternatives.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The list is the yardstick for a 2028 demonstration goal

DOE says the applications will guide the Q Competition, a planned national quantum computing user facility and focused applications research. The competition asks private companies to propose quantum computers with at least 100 logical qubits capable of hundreds of millions of fault-tolerant operations. Phase I offers fixed awards of up to $1.5 million per awardee for early milestones. Phase II holds a $100 million pool for awardees that demonstrate a first-generation machine with at least 100 logical qubits, plus two $50 million bonus pools for 150 and 200 logical qubits.

DOE’s stated goal is to demonstrate systems with logical qubits numbering in the low hundreds in 2028. That is a target for the competition, and most of the money is tied to demonstrated results. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 19.

“The Quantum Genesis Priority Applications are a bold declaration of how quantum computing capabilities will open up new scientific frontiers,” Under Secretary for Science Darío Gil said in DOE’s announcement.

The War Department announced complementary quantum efforts the same day

DOE says it is working with interagency partners, including the Department of War, the Laboratory for Physical Sciences and NASA, on broader efforts to advance quantum applications. On the same day, the War Department announced about $350 million in quantum computing initiatives that it said complement DOE’s priority applications and Q Competition. DARPA, working with DOE’s Office of Science, the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Laboratory for Physical Sciences, will host application workshops beginning before January 2027. The Pentagon’s research and engineering office said it expects quantum applications in chemistry, materials science and physics to support next-generation weapons and platforms.