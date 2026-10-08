Titan Mining’s subsidiary Empire State Mines and the U.S. Army have executed a term sheet setting out the principal commercial terms for a possible lease to build a graphite processing plant on about 97 acres of underutilized land at Anniston Army Depot in Alabama, Titan announced Oct. 7. The term sheet is a preliminary step, not a signed lease. A definitive Enhanced Use Lease still has to be negotiated and approved.

Under the proposed framework, Empire State Mines would develop, finance, build, own and operate a commercial-scale plant producing value-added natural graphite. Reuters, via Mining Weekly, described the deal as a preliminary agreement. Neither Titan’s release nor the trade coverage puts a dollar figure on the project.

Up to 100 years on Army land

The framework calls for an initial 50-year lease with two 25-year renewal options, which could give Titan up to 100 years of operating tenure, subject to the terms of the definitive lease, as Mining Technology also reported. The plant would first produce purified micronized graphite, then coated spherical purified graphite after customer qualification. According to Reuters, the first product is used in industrial, defense and battery applications, while the second is a key material in lithium-ion battery anodes.

The Army would get a right of first offer to buy uncommitted output, capped at 10 percent of annual production and subject to federal procurement rules. It would not apply to product already committed under qualifying offtake, supply or project-financing arrangements. Rent would be set at fair market value, with participation rent after commercial operations begin, and the Army prefers to be paid through qualifying in-kind infrastructure improvements.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The Army calls processing a defense priority

“The ability to process critical minerals on U.S. soil is a national-defense priority required for munitions, missiles, sensors, batteries, and the platforms our Soldiers depend on,” said Jeff Waksman, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment. He said the Army can use its legal authorities and land to help expedite the critical minerals industrial base “without putting any taxpayer dollars at risk.”

Titan CEO Rita Adiani said building inside an existing installation “creates a pathway to establish large-scale domestic graphite processing without having to develop an entirely new industrial site from the ground up.”

Several approvals stand between the term sheet and a plant

Executing the lease remains subject to conditions that include agreement on development and energy operating plans, environmental and regulatory matters, appraisal and valuation, project financing and approval by Titan’s board, as well as Army and Congressional processes, the company said. The framework also includes mechanisms to adjust development milestones for permitting and regulatory delays outside Titan’s control. Diligence continues at two other Army sites, Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas and Fort Drum in New York.

Titan describes itself as the first U.S. end-to-end producer of natural flake graphite in 70 years. It is advancing its Kilbourne Graphite Project in New York in parallel, including a feasibility study, and Mining Technology noted that the company began feeding ore at its Kilbourne demonstration facility last December.