The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has awarded Raytheon a multiyear contract worth up to $6.34 billion to manufacture and assemble complete Standard Missile-3 Block IB interceptors, known as all-up rounds, through 2034, according to contract announcements for Oct. 8 from the Department of War, formerly the Department of Defense. The award, made Oct. 7, has a base value of about $4.43 billion, with options making up the rest.

The department said in a news release that the agreement spans five years plus two option years. It is an undefinitized contract action, which authorizes Raytheon to begin work immediately in Tucson, Arizona, and Huntsville, Alabama, before final terms are settled.

The department has not disclosed how many interceptors the deal will buy or what each will cost. The contract listing says the award was noncompetitive, that $454.2 million in fiscal 2026 procurement funds was obligated at signing, and that work is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2034.

The SM-3 is the Aegis system’s midcourse interceptor

The SM-3 is the interceptor of the Aegis ballistic missile defense system aboard Navy destroyers and cruisers. According to the Missile Defense Agency, it defeats short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles in the midcourse phase of flight. The same missile arms Aegis Ashore, the land-based version of the system, which MDA says was certified operational at a site in Romania in 2016.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A production line restarted earlier this year

The deal builds on a missile the department had planned to stop buying. On March 12, MDA definitized a $266.9 million modification to an earlier Raytheon contract that added 23 SM-3 Block IB all-up rounds, for a total of 78, and included one-time costs to restart the SM-3 IB production line, according to the March 12 contract listing. That brought the value of the effort to about $1.37 billion, with work running to May 2030. Defense Daily reported at the time that the department had planned to end procurement of the Block IB.

“This contract provides production certainty to our defense industrial base, breaks sub-tier manufacturing bottlenecks, and ensures that our fleets and combatant commands have the interceptors required to dominate the battle space,” said Michael P. Duffey, under secretary of war for acquisition and sustainment. The department said the multiyear structure would push capital into assembly lines, solid rocket motor suppliers and domestic sub-tier vendors.

Interceptor stocks are under pressure after the Iran campaign

The award follows a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis, reported by Military Times in September, that estimated combat operations against Iran had consumed between one-half and two-thirds of the combined U.S. inventory of Patriot, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, SM-3 and SM-6 interceptors since June 2025. CBO cautioned that the Pentagon does not disclose inventory levels, so the figure is based on reported expenditures compared with total purchases.

CBO estimated a unit cost of roughly $28 million for an SM-3 and said rebuilding interceptor stocks could take at least five years, even if production rates increase.

Price, quantity and delivery pace remain open

Because the award is undefinitized, the final price and quantity are still to be negotiated, and the $6.34 billion ceiling includes options the government is not obligated to exercise. Neither the release nor the contract listing says how many interceptors Raytheon would produce each year or when the first missiles under the new contract would be delivered.

The release also does not say how the Block IB buy fits alongside the SM-3 Block IIA, which MDA describes as a 21-inch variant developed with Japan to counter intermediate-range ballistic missiles.