The Army released How the Army Fights on Oct. 7, new operational warfighting guidance meant to show how tactical wins become campaign-level advantage for the Joint Force, according to an Army announcement. The service says it builds on multidomain operations doctrine and aligns how formations are organized, trained, equipped and sustained for high-intensity conflict.

The 46-page document, dated October 2026, was developed by the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, who signs its foreword. A copy of the full text is hosted by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA). The Army says the guidance is unclassified and available for public download on Army.mil.

“The challenge is on us as the leaders of the Army to make the decisions that are needed for the Army today,” said Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle. “This guidance provides a clear framework for focusing the Army’s efforts and ensuring the force is prepared to fight and win.”

Four elements organize Army land power

The guidance groups Army land power into four operational elements. Convergence synchronizes effects across domains to create and exploit positions of advantage. Strike degrades and destroys enemy systems with lethal and nonlethal fires at range. Close Battle closes with and defeats enemy forces, seizes key terrain and consolidates gains. Endurance postures, protects and projects combat power across time, distance and contested conditions.

In the Army’s framing, Convergence and Endurance set the conditions, while Strike and Close Battle deliver decisive effects. The document assigns Close Battle to divisions and below, Strike to divisions through theater armies, and Endurance mainly to theater armies.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The homeland is no longer treated as safe ground

“The Homeland is no longer a sanctuary, and peer adversaries can disrupt our ability to generate and project combat power before our formations close with the enemy,” LaNeve writes. The document warns adversaries will seek to disrupt mobilization and deployment, and calls for hardening ports, rail and roads.

Because the Army is mostly based in the continental United States, the guidance says it “must win the first battle forward, often within the enemy’s geographic backyard, so our strategic mass can arrive.” In Europe, it says the Army will provide “critical, but limited capabilities” to support NATO-led deterrence, with European allies taking primary responsibility for conventional ground defense. Stars and Stripes reported that the guidance arrives as the Pentagon reviews U.S. troop levels and bases across Europe.

Drones, AI and networks top the capability list

The guidance addresses uncrewed systems, artificial intelligence (AI) tools, resilient networks and precision fires. The Army says it is moving beyond sole reliance on rocket artillery for Strike, adding combat aviation brigades, one-way attack drones and modular launched systems. It wants AI to process multidomain sensor data and compress sensor-to-shooter timelines.

The guidance also says the Army’s communications architecture “remains overly reliant on vulnerable space-based links” and calls for hardened ground networks, including tactical fiber-optic backbones. On munitions, it argues that expensive precision weapons cannot be the sole solution for a prolonged conflict and that the Army must field lower-cost, scalable munitions.

The force cannot yet deliver at the required scale

The document says the four elements demand range, mass, tempo and precision “at a scale the current force cannot yet deliver,” and that producing them hinges on expanding domestic industrial surge capacity and scaling commercial dual-use technologies. It notes that lead times for critical military components currently range from months to years.

Its planning assumptions add a constraint: total Army end strength stays constant and the base budget remains flat in real terms for the foreseeable future. The guidance does not attach costs or procurement quantities to its priorities.