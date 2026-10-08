L3Harris Technologies will design, assemble and integrate a new all-glass test telescope for the LISA gravitational wave observatory, NASA said on Oct. 8. In its announcement, the agency described the hardware, called the Engineering Test Unit, as a final step toward the future production of flight telescopes for the mission.

LISA, short for Laser Interferometer Space Antenna, is led by the European Space Agency (ESA) and is slated to launch in the mid-2030s. NASA is a collaborative partner, contributing the telescopes, other critical hardware, and engineering and scientific support.

Six telescopes will link three spacecraft millions of miles apart

The mission will place three satellites in an Earth-following orbit, forming a triangle 1.6 million miles (2.5 million kilometers) on each side. Each satellite carries two telescopes that send and receive infrared laser beams between neighboring spacecraft, so NASA is supplying all six, Goddard researcher Ryan DeRosa said when the agency revealed a prototype in October 2024. Passing gravitational waves, ripples in space-time, show up as tiny changes in the distances between the spacecraft.

“These changes are tiny, smaller than the width of a helium atom, but through them LISA will reveal a sea of low-frequency gravitational waves that we cannot currently detect through facilities on Earth,” said Ira Thorpe, the NASA project scientist for the mission at Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. He said LISA should be able to detect mergers of massive black holes billions of light-years away and map compact pairs of white dwarfs, neutron stars and stellar-mass black holes in what he called “our own cosmic backyard.”

Gravitational waves were predicted by Albert Einstein’s 1916 general theory of relativity and first detected by ground-based observatories in 2015. The triangle’s enormous scale will let LISA detect gravitational waves that ground-based facilities cannot, such as those generated when massive black holes at the centers of galaxies merge, according to NASA.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The glass telescope is the last step before flight hardware

Each telescope is made entirely of Zerodur, an amber-colored glass-ceramic that resists changes in shape across a wide range of temperatures. L3Harris built the earlier prototype, the Engineering Development Unit, in Rochester, New York, and it arrived at Goddard in May 2024. Its primary mirror is coated in gold to better reflect the infrared lasers and to reduce heat loss, since the telescope works best close to room temperature.

“We’ve put the prototype through rigorous testing, and we’re bringing everything we’ve learned into this new telescope,” said Ritva Keski-Kuha, lead for the LISA telescope program at Goddard. “This will be our last pre-flight unit and our first optical telescope delivery to ESA.” In June, the team delivered a structural model of the telescope made of metal instead of glass, NASA said.

The telescopes are one part of a wider U.S. share of the mission. NASA is also providing the laser system, devices that control electric charge on the gold-platinum proof masses floating inside each spacecraft, and data analysis to identify gravitational wave sources. In January, Goddard finished testing a second laser frequency reference system delivered by BAE Systems.

Cost and delivery dates were not disclosed

NASA’s announcement did not give a contract value or a delivery date for the Engineering Test Unit, and it did not say when production of the flight telescopes would begin. The mission’s launch target remains the mid-2030s.

The underlying technique has been demonstrated in part. In 2016, ESA’s LISA Pathfinder mission showed it was possible to reduce non-gravitational forces on proof masses to the level needed for gravitational wave detection, according to NASA.