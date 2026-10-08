The FBI has seized web domains behind two hacking tools, MicroScan and FishHub, that U.S. officials say were operated by Integrity Technology Group (Integrity Tech), a China-based company with contracts with the Chinese government, the Justice Department announced on Oct. 8. The seizures were court-authorized, with documents unsealed in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The same day, 10 agencies from seven countries published joint cybersecurity advisory AA26-281A, which says Integrity Tech enables Chinese government-linked hackers to scan for weaknesses, break into networks and steal email and credentials from organizations worldwide, including U.S. critical infrastructure. The FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Security Agency (NSA) wrote it with cyber and security agencies from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and Spain.

What the seized tools did

According to the court documents cited by the Justice Department, Integrity Tech built MicroScan to probe victim networks for vulnerabilities that its clients would later exploit, in part through a botnet of internet-of-things devices infected with a variant of the Mirai malware. Scanning targets included a U.S. power company based in South Carolina, which the department did not name, a multinational nongovernmental organization, Japanese and Polish airports, Taiwanese natural gas and power companies, and two Taiwanese universities.

The advisory says the actors have used MicroScan since as early as 2017. The Python-based web application holds more than 1,300 penetration testing scripts written to scan websites for specific vulnerabilities.

FishHub supported spear phishing. After an initial compromise, it downloaded more malware that gave Integrity Tech’s clients remote access or searched for specific files and sent them to servers the company controlled, the department said. Confirmed victims included approximately 20 Taiwanese universities, and five of the seized domains helped deliver that malware.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The advisory links the firm to Flax Typhoon methods

The advisory says the hackers Integrity Tech enables use techniques consistent with activity publicly known as Flax Typhoon, Ethereal Panda and Red Juliett, while cautioning that private-sector tracking names may not match the U.S. government’s own attribution one to one. Its findings draw on multiple FBI investigations.

The agencies also describe password spraying against Microsoft Exchange and Office 365 accounts with an open source tool called EBurst, cross-site scripting payloads that harvest passwords and persistence through the legitimate SoftEther VPN client. Victims of email theft included government bodies, law enforcement agencies, health care systems and religious institutions in Southeast Asia. In some cases, access to the stolen data was restricted to IP addresses from Xiamen, China.

“Chinese government-affiliated actors continue to position themselves within critical infrastructure networks, including operational technology (OT) systems, with the aim of disrupting critical functions at a future time of their choosing,” Chris Butera, CISA’s acting executive assistant director for cybersecurity, said in a CISA statement.

A second takedown against the same company in two years

The Justice Department calls the seizures its second public technical disruption of Integrity Tech’s hacking infrastructure. In September 2024, it announced a court-authorized operation against the company’s Mirai botnet, which it said consisted of more than 200,000 consumer devices in the United States and worldwide.

“The PRC relies on contractor and enabling companies to expand the reach and scale of its malicious cyber activity,” said Brett Leatherman, assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Division. The Record reported that the company was hired by China’s Ministry of State Security to assist in attacks on universities, government agencies and other organizations globally.

The department’s release does not name individual defendants. The advisory urges organizations to hunt for signs of compromise, disable unused services and ports, require multifactor authentication and patch the listed vulnerabilities.