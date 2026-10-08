NASA will preview the hardware and support it is contributing to Japan’s Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) mission at a media teleconference on Oct. 15, four days before the spacecraft is scheduled to launch toward Mars and its moon Phobos. The agency’s media advisory, issued Oct. 8, says MMX will lift off from JAXA’s Tanegashima Space Center on Oct. 19 Eastern time, which is Oct. 20 in Japan.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) leads the mission. Its launch notice sets liftoff aboard the H3 Launch Vehicle No. 10 for 4:41 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Oct. 20, or 3:41 p.m. ET on Oct. 19, from the Yoshinobu Launch Complex, with a backup period running from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7.

NASA supplies a spectrometer, the sampler and deep space links

According to NASA, its contributions include the MEGANE gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, the spacecraft’s surface sampler mechanism, and communications and navigation support from the agency’s Deep Space Network. NASA also funds U.S. scientists on the MMX science team. The work is paid for through NASA’s Discovery Program, which is managed by Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

MEGANE, short for Mars-moon Exploration with Gamma Rays and Neutrons and pronounced meh-GAH-nay, the Japanese word for “eyeglasses,” was developed by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. NASA delivered the instrument to JAXA on March 14, 2024, after what it described as a six-year design and development process that met NASA’s cost and schedule constraints. APL’s David Lawrence is the principal investigator.

Honeybee Robotics, a Blue Origin company, developed the pneumatic sampler mechanism the spacecraft will use to collect surface material, NASA said. Honeybee vice president Kris Zacny and Lawrence are scheduled to join the Oct. 15 briefing with Lindsay Hays, acting director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division, and Tom Statler, the MMX program executive and scientist.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A Phobos sample could show how Mars got its moons

Scientists suspect Phobos and Deimos are either remnants of an ancient collision between Mars and a large impactor or asteroids captured by Mars’ gravity, NASA says on its MMX mission page. MEGANE measures the energies of neutrons and gamma rays emitted from the surface of Phobos, which lets MMX “see” the elemental composition of the moon’s surface and helps narrow down its likely origin.

JAXA calls MMX humanity’s first attempt to settle that question by returning samples from the surface of Phobos. Its mission site lists participation from NASA, the French and German space agencies CNES and DLR, and the European Space Agency. JAXA plans to first deploy the IDEFIX rover to survey the surface and help ensure a stable landing for the spacecraft, then collect samples and also observe Deimos.

JAXA also presents the mission as a technology program, aimed at round-trip travel to the Martian system, landing on and sampling small moons, and communications suited to deep space operations.

The timeline runs to 2031, and key dates are targets

NASA says the spacecraft will arrive at Mars in August 2027, survey both moons, collect a sample of Phobos no earlier than December 2028 and deliver it to Earth in 2031. JAXA’s schedule calls for about three years in the Martian system, departure in 2030 and recovery of the reentry capsule in Australia.

Several of those milestones are still targets. The sampling date is framed as “no earlier than,” and JAXA says launch times during the backup period will be set separately for each date. NASA’s advisory does not put a dollar figure on its contributions. Audio of the Oct. 15 teleconference, set for 4 p.m. ET, will stream on NASA’s website, the agency said.