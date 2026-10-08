The Department of Energy’s Office of Science has selected four national laboratory-led projects to build robotics and automation testbeds for autonomous scientific discovery, with $30 million in total planned funding, Oak Ridge National Laboratory announced on Oct. 8. Only $2 million of that is fiscal 2026 money, and the rest depends on congressional appropriations.

The projects are led by Argonne, Brookhaven, Oak Ridge and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. According to ORNL, the objective is “not simply to produce four impressive robotics demonstrations, but to establish capabilities that can be reused and extended by the broader DOE scientific community.”

Four testbeds cover four stages of autonomous science

Argonne leads MAESTRO, short for Modular Autonomous Experimentation through Self-improving Testbeds for Robotic Operations. It will combine digital twins and world models, reusable robot skills, agent-based orchestration and safety mechanisms, then test whether robotic capabilities improve through use and transfer across instruments, workflows and laboratories.

Brookhaven’s DART, the DOE AI Robotics Testbed to Generalize Autonomous Science, focuses on when robotic autonomy is reliable, transferable and scientifically valid. It will build adversarial digital counterparts and a verified failure atlas, and judge not only whether a robot completes a motion but whether the physical and scientific outcomes meet the experiment’s requirements.

Oak Ridge’s TRACE, the Testbed for Robotics and Autonomy in Connected Experiments, builds on the lab’s in-house INTERSECT automated laboratories ecosystem. It aims to link robots, instruments, AI agents, digital twins, data systems and computing through standardized interfaces, so autonomy tools can be tested, reproduced and deployed across labs without rebuilding the complete software stack.

SLAC’s SPIRE, a source-to-discovery platform for photon-science facilities, will tie together sample handling, intelligent detectors, accelerator and instrument controls and computing that runs from the edge to high-performance systems. ORNL says decisions at those facilities must be made on timescales ranging from microseconds to hours.

ORNL describes the set as one lifecycle: MAESTRO develops capabilities that learn from experience, DART stress-tests them, TRACE packages and reproduces them across laboratories, and SPIRE deploys and validates them in scientific-facility operations.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

DOE wants lab robots that other teams can reuse

DOE expects the projects to produce open software and interfaces, reusable robot skills, digital-twin environments, benchmark tasks, datasets and trained models, safety practices, provenance records and training resources, according to the ORNL release. The selection favored projects that integrate robotics with what DOE calls Super Intelligence (SI) and advanced computing, show transfer across instruments or labs, and complement one another.

When the Office of Science opened the competition in May, it said robotics could reduce experimental bottlenecks and make lab workflows more reproducible, scalable and persistent, including in high-hazard or high-throughput settings where human access is limited, according to a DOE Office of Science bulletin. The office also required each testbed to include substantive industry participation, either as funded collaborators or in advisory roles.

Most of the money still needs Congress

The awards are funded through the Advanced Scientific Computing Research program under lab call LAB 26-3601, which closed to proposals on July 24.

The ORNL release does not give individual award amounts, name industry partners or set dates for when the testbeds will begin running experiments. With $28 million of the total planned for later years, the pace of the work will depend on future budgets.