Last Energy said on Oct. 7 that the Department of Energy has approved the Documented Safety Analysis for its pilot reactor at Texas A&M-RELLIS, moving the project into DOE’s readiness review, the final step before the department can authorize startup. World Nuclear News reported the milestone on Oct. 8.

In its press release, the company describes the safety analysis as the final and most comprehensive one in the DOE authorization process, documenting in detail how the reactor and facility will be operated safely. It builds on a Preliminary Documented Safety Analysis that Last Energy says DOE approved in May 2026.

A DOE pathway outside commercial licensing

The project is part of DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program, created under Executive Order 14301, which President Trump signed in May 2025. DOE describes the program as a new pathway for advanced reactor demonstration meant to fast-track commercial licensing, with a goal of reaching criticality for at least three advanced reactor concepts located outside the national laboratories by July 4, 2026.

DOE named Last Energy among its initial selections for the program in August 2025 and said each company is responsible for all costs of designing, manufacturing, constructing, operating and decommissioning its test reactor. Licensing for commercial, rather than demonstration, plants remains the responsibility of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, World Nuclear News noted.

Other participants are further along. In July, DOE said Aalo Atomics’ test reactor at Idaho National Laboratory had become the fourth DOE-authorized advanced reactor to reach criticality, exceeding the July 4 goal set in the executive order.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The pilot uses the commercial reactor core

Last Energy says the pilot uses the same full-scale reactor core as its commercial PWR-20 design, which it says will let it validate commercial-ready performance, and runs on standard low-enriched uranium fuel from an established commercial supply chain. World Nuclear News refers to the RELLIS unit as the PWR-5 pilot plant.

According to the company, the PWR-20 is a 20-megawatt-electric micro modular plant based on pressurized water reactor technology, designed for factory fabrication, standard road transport and rapid on-site assembly. Its primary systems sit inside a 1,000-ton, hermetically sealed steel containment designed for no-access operation. Last Energy says it aims to place the units in clusters near AI data centers and industrial facilities.

Last Energy and the Texas A&M University System announced plans for the pilot on Oct. 15, 2025, at Texas A&M-RELLIS, an applied research and advanced technology campus in Bryan, Texas, according to World Nuclear News. The company is also in the licensing process for a proposed four-module PWR-20 plant in South Wales.

The readiness review comes next, with no startup date

The readiness review is the last step before DOE can issue startup authorization for criticality and reactor operations, according to the company. DOE’s own program page lists criticality announcements for other developers but does not mention the Last Energy approval.

Neither the company’s release nor World Nuclear News gives a date for completing the review, describes the state of construction at RELLIS or says when the reactor could reach criticality.