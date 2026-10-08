An Air Force Reserve C-5M Super Galaxy has flown a disassembled F-117A Nighthawk from Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California, to Dulles International Airport in Virginia, where the stealth jet will be reassembled for the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, the Air Force said Oct. 8. The aircraft, nicknamed “The Overachiever,” was delivered to the Smithsonian team on Oct. 6.

The museum announced the donation on Sept. 14 at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference. It says the jet is the only F-117 known to have flown combat missions in all four major conflicts involving the Nighthawk: Operation Just Cause in Panama in 1989, Desert Storm in 1991, Allied Force over Yugoslavia in 1999 and Iraqi Freedom in 2003.

A 29,500-pound load and an overnight fix

The two-day, cross-country mission was flown by a crew from the 709th Airlift Squadron of the 512th Airlift Wing, a reserve unit based at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. According to the Air Force, the 29,500-pound load required precise weight distribution and millimeter-level clearances to fit into the C-5M’s cargo compartment.

Loadmasters secured the detached wings in the cargo hold within two hours of landing in Palmdale. Loading the cockpit section was then delayed overnight by a coordination breakdown over the required number of tie-down points, and a Skunk Works mechanical team worked through the night to fabricate and install them, the Air Force said.

“Being able to move it to the Smithsonian to preserve it for future generations is an incredible opportunity, and we’re all honored to do it,” said Maj. Billy Hafker, the 709th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot who commanded the aircraft. Senior Airman Lucas Richard, a loadmaster, added: “It was a little difficult to load in, but we got the job done.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Skunk Works prepared the jet for display

Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works, which received the original F-117A production contract in 1978, readied the aircraft for the museum. “Demilitarization was the most difficult piece, but I think it went really smoothly, all things considered,” said Jeff Corbets, the Skunk Works program manager who led the restoration.

The Air Force says this jet retired in 2007, and that the service grounded the F-117A fleet in April 2008. The Aviationist reported that the aircraft is serial number 85-0818, first flew in 1986 and is the 16th YF-117 or F-117 to be given for public display.

The first operational stealth aircraft

According to an Air Combat Command fact sheet, the F-117A was the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. The first flight took place over Nevada on June 18, 1981, and the first unit reached operational capability in October 1983.

The fact sheet says F-117As flew approximately 1,300 sorties during Desert Storm and that the Nighthawk was the only U.S. or coalition aircraft to strike targets in downtown Baghdad. “The revolutionary F-117 gave military commanders options they never had before,” said Chris Browne, the museum’s director.

Public display is planned for late October

The museum says the Nighthawk will be reassembled in the Mary Baker Engen Restoration Hangar at its Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, where visitors can watch the work from a glass overlook. In its Sept. 14 announcement, it said the jet was expected to go on public display on the center’s floor in late October, without giving a specific date.

Admission to the Udvar-Hazy Center is free, and parking costs $15, according to the museum.